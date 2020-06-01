Primary election is Tuesday; Monday voting available
The Crawford County Auditor’s Office will make in-person voting available on Monday, June 1, at the Crawford County Courthouse. Individuals may vote curbside at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Today; individuals should call the auditor’s office, 712-263-3045, upon arrival at the courthouse and arrangements will be made for the individual to vote.
On Tuesday, primary election day, the auditor’s office at the courthouse will be closed; staff members will run the polling location at Boulders Conference Center in Denison, which will be the only polling location in Crawford County.
Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle; individuals wishing to vote from a vehicle should call the auditor’s office at 712-263-3045 upon arrival at the polling station; the call will be routed to the Boulders polling station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.