The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 102 additional positive cases for a total of 1,048 positive cases.
There have been an additional 1,017 negative tests for a total of 11,670 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, an additional 1 death was also reported:
• Benton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
Other statistics were shared during the governor's news conference at 11 a.m. today.
- Positive cases in three additional counties - Greene, Buena Vista, Delaware; 75 counties total
-1,690 test kits available at the Iowa Hygienic Lab
- 104 hospitalized as of Monday night
- 341 recovered
- 11 percent of the positive cases are staff and residents of long-term care facilities
- 77 of the 186 positive cases in Linn County are related to an outbreak in a single long-term care facility
- Outbreaks have occurred at three long-term care facilities: Heritage Specialty Care in Linn County, McCreedy Home in Washington County and Premier Estates of Toledo in Tama County
- 22-23 percent of the total positive cases have been healthcare workers
- 46 percent of the deaths are long-term care residents
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 102 individuals are the following.
• Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Black Hawk County, 3 adults (18-40 years)
• Buena Vista County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Des Moines County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Greene County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Hamilton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Henry County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Johnson County, 10 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Linn County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Louisa County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Marion County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Marshall County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
• Muscatine County, 2 children (0-17 years), 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Scott County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Story County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Tama County, 3 older adults (61-80 years), 3 elderly (81+)
• Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)
• Woodbury County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
NOTE: A previously reported positive case Allamakee County is actually a resident of Clayton County.
