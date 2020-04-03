A steady line of vehicles filled the drive at the Denison 20th Street elementary school, curved around the intersection with Broadway and extended far to the east for a food distribution organized by the Crawford County Hunger Fighters (CCHF) on Tuesday.
Sacks of food were loaded into 483 vehicles that drove through the school drive, and 50 shut-ins had food distributed to them, for a total of 533 families served, according to an email sent by Warren Hawn with the CCHF to the organizations sponsors.
Signatures and income information were waived for the food distribution.
The CCHF is planning to conduct food distributions twice a month. The next ones will be April 14 and April 28.
A post on the CCHF’s Facebook page said the cost of Tuesday’s food was $850 and CCHF anticipates it will need $1,700 for the next several distributions. Those who want to make a contribution can go online at https://my.cheddarup.com/c/cchf or mail a check made out to Crawford County Hunger Fighters to 500 N. 24th Street, Denison, Iowa 51442.
