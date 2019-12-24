The following is from the December 24, 1919, issue of the Denison Review. It was written at a time when the world was trying to find stability after World War I, which had ended barely a year earlier. Although some of the details are different, the worries of 100 years ago seem relevant today:
A Christmas Greeting
“Come to us, Christmas, good old day.
Soften us, cheer us, say your say
To hearts which thrift, too eager, keeps
In bonds, while fellow feasting sleeps
Good Christmas, whom our children love,
We love you too! Lift us above
Our cares, our fears, our small desires!
Open our hearts and stir the fires
Of helpful fellowship within us,
And back to love and kindness win us.”
-Edward Sandford Martin
Reading the above little poem leads us to wonder if we need not indeed ask that we have returned to us more desire to make of Christmas a real day of kindliness to others and sweet, old-fashioned observances, such as our grandparents knew. When we stop to think
about our last few years, we are
bound to admit that we have not been overly blessed with the spirit of the day. True, for four dazed years whatever spirit any of us had was a borrowed kind, a bravado we had for the sake of our morale. And last Christmas we reeked not of other problems, but had what might be
called a continuance of peace-day celebrations.
Our long months of forbearance and grin-and-bear-it being at an end, we just let go, and those of us whose hearts had not been touched by sorrow were rather prodigal in our fun and giving.
Problems of grave nature, involving personal and national honor, are at our minds’ doors for solution; social unrest is gnawing at our vitals; men who see only their own glory and gain are-seeking daily to sacrifice the good of their fellow men for their selfish ends. Everywhere there are heart-rending sights and plights to sadden our hearts. Surely now if ever is the time to recall the kindly, unruffled spirits of our ancestors to help us through the rough seas of the times.
We must remember that they, too, had their problems which were seemingly insurmountable, their days of darkness before dawn, their intriguing statesmen and even their bolshevists. They did not always come out victorious, but they kept the faith and did the levelest best, and we must admit they did rather well so far as we can see.
So we must grasp the helm of our own particular little ship of state, be it ever so insignificant, and with the real spirit carry on to the best of our ability. No caviling, no dodging issue, no slanderous talk, but just honest, day-to-day living. Next week is the time for new resolutions, but this week is the time for action. Let us start now and try by doing for others and keeping a stiff upper lip, to see this epoch through. It is just up to us, that is all.
We can never hope to return to the good old days as depicted above (see image on Page 1); we would not want to. But who knows but that with our best efforts we may not arrive at something even better and more to be desired.
There are lots of miserable folks around you, maybe very cross. Look them up, if you cannot do more, shake them firmly by the hand and wish them ‘’Merry Christmas.” Dig deep and find for yourself and those you love a well of unfailing human kindness. You will be glad for the rest of your life.
MERRY CHRISTMAS.
