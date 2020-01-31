“Faith is not about everything turning out okay. Faith is about being okay no matter how things turn out.”
That quote, one of Coleen Barngrover’s favorites, has been printed on t-shirts that are being sold as part of a benefit to help pay for some of her expenses while she is being treated for cancer.
The quote is accompanied by the “Faith, Hope, Love” symbol, which comprises a cross, a heartbeat and a heart.
To raise funds, Coleen’s friends have organized the Coleen Barngrover Cancer Benefit, which will take place on Sunday, February 16.
“We know that there are going to be many extra expenses that they will have that won’t be covered by insurance,” said Coleen’s friend Jodi Head.
Jodi has been helping organize the benefit.
Coleen can’t work and her husband, Glen, has missed work and has to travel back and forth to the hospital.
“They have a farm and animals and all the daily things that have to be done,” Jodi said.
Some changes will have to be made to Coleen and Glen’s house for when Coleen comes home, she said.
Jodi, office manager for Crawford County Conservation, met Coleen through Glen when Jodi and Glen both worked in the courthouse.
“Then Coleen and I started hanging out,” Jodi said. “She’s like family.”
Coleen is a Kiron person – but she has become a Dow City person, too, according to Jodi.
“People really have welcomed her into the community,” she said.
Coleen, a history buff, has worked to uncover the history of the town.
In 2014, she wrote an extensive article about Steven Dow Mossman’s novel “The Stones of Summer,” which was a fictionalized version of Dow City life in the 1950s.
Recently she started posting bits of the town’s history on the Dow House Facebook page.
She was a natural fit for the Dow House board, Jodi said.
In 2018, Coleen completed a four-act, 183-page play about the beginnings of Dow City.
The play, “Un-Uttered, or All the Things They Never Talked About,” was performed during the town’s sesquicentennial celebration last year.
“She has done so much for the community and we want to give a little back,” Jodi said.
The benefit will take place in the Dow City Community Building and will begin at noon with a lunch of soup, sandwiches and dessert for a freewill offering.
The lunch will go until 1:30 or 2 p.m. and will be followed immediately by a live auction.
“We have an unbelievable number of wonderful auction items,” Jodi said. “People have been so generous.”
The t-shirts, which are available online at barngroverbenefit.square.site, will also be on sale at the event.
Many people have helped to make the benefit possible.
“A lot of her friends and Glen’s courthouse family and a lot of Dow City people have been responding that they wanted to help in any way they could,” Jodi said. “We have had a tremendous turnout from people that want to help.”
Individuals interested in donating cash may do so by sending a check made out to “Coleen Barngrover Benefit” to:
Jodi Head
2237 Yellow Smoke Road
Denison, Iowa 51442
She may be contacted at the conservation office at 712-263-2748 or on her cellphone at 712-269-4266.
