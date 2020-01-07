After a process that started at least a year ago, a fix is in sight for areas of the Norelius Community Library foundation that are deteriorating.
The deterioration is occurring to the original Carnegie Library brick foundation.
At this evening’s meeting, the Denison City Council members will entertain a $48,500 quote from Slechta Masonry, of Denison, to repair the foundation.
An alternate add-on for providing a performance and payment bond would increase the quote by $2,500.
City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said the city was having trouble getting quotes for the project.
Only two contractors requested sets of plans – Slechta and a firm from Carroll. Slechta was the only firm contractor to submit a quote.
Crawford said the price submitted by Slechta was under the threshold that requires competitive quotes. The city went through the process in case the quotes came in higher than the threshold, he added.
Paul Henry Masonry, of Rockwell City, had originally looked at the foundation problem but decided not to bid.
At one point it was believed the deterioration was taking place on the foundation’s exterior.
The Denison Public Works Department dug a trench near the exterior of the foundation, and Kelly Bush, a structural engineer, inspected the material. It was discovered that the deterioration was occurring on the inside of the building due to humidity problems.
A project to repair the exterior of the foundation would have been more costly.
The specification for the project lists November 15 as the deadline to complete the work, but Crawford said that was offered to encourage more quotes.
He said he had been in touch with Slechta Masonry and reported that the contractor may be able to get started soon and complete the project this winter.
He said the work would not be easy because a number of items have to be moved to work around in the project space.
The foundation will be replaced in two-foot-wide sections, or possibly as wide as three to four feet, depending on the condition of the brick and with the approval of the structural engineer.
