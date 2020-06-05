“We haven’t had a fire like that in the ten years I’ve been here,” said Denison Fire Chief Cory Snowgren. “We’ve usually been able to get in and get after them and get them taken care of - but this one was a goner before we got there.”
Snowgren said he was between Dow City and Denison when the fire pages started going off on Friday, May 29.
He said he initially thought it was a little early for the regular page that goes out at 6 p.m. – but when he looked at the time on his phone he knew that wasn’t what it was.
Snowgren heard on the radio that the bus barn at Job Corps was on fire.
“We hit Highway 30 and I looked in that direction and I said, ‘Oh, sh##,’” he said.
“I could have called a defensive fire from there.”
What he saw was a vast amount of smoke blowing south away from the direction of the Job Corps center.
A defensive firefighting situation is one in which the goal is to stabilize or keep the fire from spreading.
“I needed to know if Job Corps had all of their people accounted for,” Snowgren said.
“On the way I asked the comm center to ask them (the Denison police officers already on the scene) to see if all their people were accounted for,” he said. “On the way there we were advised that everyone was accounted for. When we got there I confirmed that again. It’s a good time of year for contractors to be on-site getting stuff done. I wanted to make sure there were no contractors in the area. If they’re not accounted for then it changes what we’re going to do.”
Snowgren said he made the decision to call in additional support as he arrived at Job Corps.
Fire crews from Vail, Dow City-Arion, Manilla, Westside, Kiron and Charter Oak responded.
Upon arrival of the first units, the building was already beyond saving.
“For insurance purposes it was a goner, but we had a small garage next to it and we had some vehicles on the south side; what we call exposures,” Snowgren said. “If the building is gone then you have to shift to exposures; protecting the exposures to reduce additional dollar damage. That’s kind of where we were at.”
The water lines were put in play to confine the fire as much as possible so that it didn’t extend and take any of the exposures, he said.
Knowing that there was no life safety issue allowed the crews to dial in on the fire.
“Then it just became whatever risks were involved for us,” he said.
The bus barn/maintenance shed fire produced several loud explosions.
“We were advised about a bunch of acetylene tanks so we knew we had those to deal with,” Snowgren said. “When you have all those risks you want to approach it in a way that we get the job done but we don’t want to see any of our guys get hurt.”
Snowgren said the building had many flammable objects inside, such as gas and oil cans – as well as OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) cabinets with various materials inside.
Another concern early on was about charged power lines hitting the ground.
Snowgren called Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) to shut down the power.
DMU workers arrived quickly and shut off the building that was on fire.
“We had some power lines overhead that I was worried about; they pulled the power back quite a ways for us,” he said. “So everywhere we were working in there the electricity was dead.”
A second task for DMU concerned the water supply.
“When you are up that high, gravity in a water supply system is your friend or your enemy and in this case it didn’t do a lot for us,” Snowgren said.
The water supply became the biggest challenge.
“We put three pieces of equipment in play right away with our engine,” he said. “This truck has a 1,500 gallon per minute pump. The three pieces we put in play off of it right away came up to 1,400 gallons per minute – but we couldn’t get that out of the hydrant so we had to shut one of them down until a secondary water supply was established.
“I asked the comm center to make sure DMU was giving us everything they had on their distribution pumps,” he said.
The Vail and Dow City-Arion fire departments quickly started a water shuttle to the Job Corps site.
The fire was brought under control after several hours.
Several flare-ups occurred overnight and the next day.
The building fell in layers with some fires still burning underneath the rubble.
The collapsed tin roof hindered efforts to completely extinguish the fire.
“Fire isn’t really going to burn through the tin and we can’t penetrate tin with water, so we’re going to have a lot of pockets under there that are going to smolder that we’re not really going to be able to reach until they burn through one way or another,” Snowgren said.
He and another firefighter eventually put a blanket of firefighting foam around the hotspots, which took care of the problem.
The fire crews gained valuable experience fighting the fire, Snowgren said.
The firefighters in the basket on the tower truck hadn’t taken on that role before.
“It was interesting to hear from them what they were seeing from there; what seemed to work and what didn’t,” he said.
Wayne Brosom, of the State Fire Marshal’s office, said he had not been able to make any determination about the cause of the fire so far.
Tons of debris must be moved before he can make a thorough examination of the site, Brosom said.
“The whole building and all of the contents were fully consumed,” he said.
He has made a request of the City of Denison and the Denison Fire Department to provide equipment and personnel to help move debris to assist the investigation.
Brosom said he does not believe he will be able to determine very much from an examination of wiring because of the heavy thermal damage caused by the fire.
He hopes to have more information by the middle of next week.
