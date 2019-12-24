The cookie contest, a tradition at the holiday assemblies at Denison Elementary and Broadway Elementary, generates laughter and cheers from the students. Without using hands, selected members of the school staff have to move a cookie from their foreheads into their mouths. Danielle Schrad (left), student services coordinator for both schools, appears to be on the verge of winning second place in the contest at Denison Elementary but her cookie fell and Meghan Christensen (at right), an associate, took second. Aubrey Schmidt, a kindergarten teacher, won first place. Photo by Gordon Wolf
