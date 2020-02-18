A new piece of technology at the Denison High School (DHS) Fine Arts Center (FAC) will be used for the first time this week in the Denison Middle School (DMS) production of “Frozen Jr.”
Greg Gunderson, Denison Community Schools director of technology, has been working with Tylor Schulte, DMS vocal music teacher, to bring “environmental projection” technology to the FAC.
The technology will allow stage productions to use images projected on a screen instead of traditional backdrops.
Gunderson and Schulte decided some time ago that pursuing the technology was a worthwhile endeavor.
“It takes a lot of time to design the sets and fabricate it the way he has in the past – and it takes money for materials,” Gunderson said.
A projection system for the stage would simplify the process for some productions in the FAC.
“I kind of started looking at it and doing some research on what it would take to do it and putting a
list of hardware together for what we thought would make it work,” Gunderson said.
The FAC layout presented one of the first challenges because the area above the stage is busy with lighting battens, curtains and backdrops.
“Trying to figure out where to put the projectors was difficult,” Gunderson said. “The problem with projection is you can’t have objects between the projector and the surface you’re projecting on.”
He decided the easiest thing to do would be to mount the projectors on an electric batten – a pole that lights are attached to – above the forward part of the stage.
“We have a safe, secure platform mount that’s already used to mount lights, so I decided to give it a shot,” he said.
That’s when the next problem cropped up: nobody makes a mount to attach a projector to a lighting batten.
“Fortunately, Ed Fink (DHS maintenance manager) has a lot of welding and fabrication skills, so we were able to take a mount that’s designed for a light and a mount that’s designed for a projector and manufacture something that works really well for mounting those projectors,” Gunderson said.
Three projectors are used by the system to create a wide image across a white screen at the back of the stage.
Gunderson did the math to figure out how far away the projectors needed to be from the projection screen.
Power and data cables were connected between the projectors and a “TripleHead2Go” device that, with the use of a laptop computer, drives the images on the projectors.
“We connected to a laptop that we had and we started projecting – and it actually looked pretty good,” he said.
One of the ongoing challenges is to get the three images to blend together as one – with as little visible overlap as possible.
“The goal is to try and make it one image all the way across it,” Gunderson said.
The projectors have to be manually aligned as best as is possible – and then the “ProPresenter” software that drives the system can be used to fine-tune the “edge blending” of the images.
The resolution of the background image is 3840 x 1024, which is about twice as wide as standard television images.
With the system up and running, just about any kind of media format can be used as a backdrop.
The ProPresenter software can also be used to line up audio files with the images or video projections.
For Frozen Jr., background sounds help create the atmosphere of the location that the projection shows.
Using the projectors to create backdrops will require more careful use of lighting on the stage, as lights that shine on the background will wash out the projection; lights bouncing off the floor can have the same issue.
The FAC is equipped with colored and focusable lights that will complement the system, he said.
“If you use the right blend of lighting with the background, you can enhance it (the projection),” Gunderson said.
The projection system can also transition quickly between different backdrops, eliminating the need to lower the curtains for scene changes.
Schulte made a decision with the Frozen Jr. production to rely on the new system, rather than produce traditional backdrops.
He purchased images that are custom-made for the Frozen Jr. production; several companies produce premade backgrounds that can be used by the system.
Schulte will direct the show from a seat in the house – with a remote to cue the system for each new backdrop and sound file.
Gunderson has been working to make sure the new system is tested and working.
“We knew we were committed and I set myself a deadline of February 1 to have it up and running,” he said.
The result will be seen onstage this Thursday at 7 p.m. when Frozen Jr. premieres at the FAC.
