Although her title is farm bill biologist, Tabitha Panas is available to help any landowner with conservation practices, whether or not they’ve enrolled in any of the 2018 Farm Bill programs.
Panas serves Crawford, Carroll, Ida and Sac counties and is based at the Natural Resources Conservation Services office at 3707 Timberline Drive #1 in Denison.
Because part of her salary is funded by the Pheasants Forever chapters in the counties she serves, Panas is sometimes referred to as the Pheasants Forever farm bill biologist.
The main funding is from the NRCS, with other funding coming from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
“My main mission is to promote wildlife as well as improving water quality and reducing soil erosion, and the way we promote that is through NRCS and USDA programs,” Panas said.
She added, “Sometimes there is a misconception that if you work with me and enroll in a program, it means allowing access on your land for hunting. That’s not true. They (landowners) will still completely own the land and own the right to allow access to their land. There is only one program that does that (Iowa Habitat and Access Program through the DNR).”
Recently Panas has been asked many questions about the general sign-up for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). That began on December 9 and will end today.
It is the first general enrollment since 2016.
Under the 2018 Farm Bill, a general CRP enrollment will take place every year until the law is changed.
The sign-up for continuous CRP (CCRP) also began on December 9 but will be ongoing.
General CRP allows eligible participants to temporarily take certain areas out of crop production in exchange for an annual rental rate payment.
Eligibility is determined through a bidding process.
The focus of CCRP is on land that is environmentally sensitive. No bidding process is involved.
The national cap on the general CRP sign-up is 26 to 28 million acres. The number of CRP acres is not capped on a state-by-state basis.
Panas said something new for the general CRP signup was that people can put in their bid, and if its accepted, they can still decline with no penalty.
“You’re really not locked into the contract until you see exactly what you’re going to need to do to your land when you get the full plan. If you have any curiosity, I would encourage landowners to explore all the possibilities that are available to them because it’s just easier now than ever to explore those possibilities without being bound into the contract. There’s basically no harm in putting in a bid,” she said.
Assistance from Panas is available to landowners even if they aren’t enrolled in any of the government programs.
“I can give assistance, write seed mixes and berm plans,” she explained. “I am connected to various resources that can help match you with just the sort of things you need. If you want pheasants or any type of wildlife, I can help landowners with that.”
Following are some other programs landowners can enroll in besides CRP.
- DNR prairie partners. “That’s a really good program,” Panas said. “The DNR will help seeding management of the prairie.”
- Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP): This is an opportunity to receive a one-time incentive payment to install a wide array of conservation practices that can not only improve soil health and water quality but also create and improve wildlife habitat.
- CSP (Conservation Stewardship Program): The NRCS helps landowners identify natural resource programs and provide technical and financial assistance to solve the programs or work toward higher stewardship levels in an environmentally beneficial and cost-effective manner.
Before becoming the farm bill biologist for the four-county area, Panas worked for the Conservation Corps in the Loess Hills.
She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Omaha with majors in geology and environmental science.
It was a passion for the outdoors that directed Panas to her current job.
“I’ve always loved being outdoors. I find just a lot of peace in being outdoors,” she said.
Panas further developed that passion while serving as an intern at Fontanelle Forest in Bellevue, Nebraska. That’s where she said she fell in love with land management for improving wild areas.
“When I was growing up I’d look at trees and look at grass and they all kind of look the same,” she said. “Once you learn more about it and tune in a little more, you can see issues that we face such as the decline of the eco system function.
“I really enjoy helping to promote biodiversity. I love bird watching and I live hiking. That’s what drove me into this field,” Panas added. “I like a job where I can make plans on a computer and then go out into the field and see how they actually look outdoors.
“I love working with landowners who have similar goals, whether it’s to improve average yield, wildlife, water quality and reduce soil erosion, as well as precision ag – to increase the average yield by turning red acres green. The CRP program can be great for that, too.”
Panas explained turning red acres green means taking out of production those unproductive acres of farmland on which a farmer is losing money because of the cost of inputs compared to the yields. Doing that will protect these acres while increasing the farmer’s overall yield.
Panas can be contacted at the NRCS office in Denison, 712-263-4123; at 402-506-0101 or at tpanas@pheasantsforever.org.
