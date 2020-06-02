"I have never lived in a place before that was the site of a war,” said Sylvia Bachmann.
“In my neighborhood, the police precinct managed to hold its fences up and not get breached, but my post office is destroyed.”
On Friday night, her local post office and bank were burned down and her pharmacy was looted.
Bachmann lives in south Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is less than two miles from the spot where George Floyd’s death in police custody on May 25 sparked a week of protests and violence across the nation.
She is a communications strategist working on COVID-19 issues as an independent contractor with the Minnesota Department of Health.
Bachmann is a 1986 Denison High School Graduate and ran Conner’s Corner Bed and Breakfast in Denison from 2003 to 2014 before moving to Minneapolis.
In the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death, the conversations were about what his death meant, she said.
“At first there was grief and shock and anger about the incident and how it occurred and who was to blame,” Bachmann said.
“We have all been occupied with COVID and social distancing and how to protect ourselves. When we were made aware of the incident in which George Floyd was killed, suddenly COVID almost took a back seat. I still don’t want to contract the virus but suddenly I felt like larger issues and larger injustices needed to be addressed.”
She did not take part in any of the protests, but she supports those who are speaking out on the issues surrounding Floyd’s death.
Bachmann was surprised when violence erupted.
“I think most people were not thinking it would get as violent and intense as it did,” she said.
“I was initially not fearful at all because I believe in the right and power of protest – peaceful protest. I knew I had a lot of friends who were going out and protesting and I was not at all concerned.”
Bachmann’s feelings changed as the week wore on.
“I was not afraid of my neighbors or the peaceful protesters; I was afraid of people who came to my community for one reason or another simply to wreak havoc and commit vandalism and to potentially hurt people,” she said.
She said the fires that erupted on Friday night were a wakeup call.
“There were fires burning two blocks from my house and there were people running through the neighborhoods,” Bachmann said. “There didn’t seem to be a fire department or police presence because they were simply outnumbered by the people that were rioting.”
She said the looters and vandals put flammable debris in large metal dumpsters and rubber garbage carts and used accelerants to set them on fire.
“This wasn’t your backyard bonfire; they became huge walls of flame,” Bachmann said.
She lives just off a major Minneapolis street that was blocked by the fires and suffered major damage.
“One flamed so hot the street was melted,” she said.
Visiting the sites of the riots in the daytime was eerie and surreal, Bachmann said.
“On Saturday morning there were still fires smoldering in my neighborhood,” she said.
Bachmann lived in New York City during the 9/11 attacks; she said that destruction was awful, but was limited to a relatively small geographic area.
“But to walk around a community and street after street, block after block, to see buildings crumbling at the hands of people who either came to this community to do that damage or are so enraged by what they feel is injustice that they see no other option but to tear things down is really heartbreaking,” she said.
Some of the building owners and businesses in her community boarded up their windows following the violence in other areas on Wednesday and Thursday of last week, but for many it made no difference.
“If someone is determined to get in they will and that’s what happened,” Bachmann said. “Vandals pulled off plywood and smashed the windows behind the plywood. After looting they would often set fire to the whole building.”
The buildings, businesses and streets in her area have long-lasting damage.
“It’s a struggle to see that in a community that has a diverse population and was previously very vibrant,” she said.
Vulnerable individuals who lack transportation will have trouble meeting their needs because of the services that are damaged or destroyed, she said.
“The only positive part of this for me is that every morning after the damage has been done, hundreds of us have gone out into the communities and done cleanup,” Bachmann said.
“You see people walking around wearing their masks, but they’re also carrying brooms, shovels and garbage bags.”
The volunteers re-board buildings, sweep up glass and debris and put out fires that are still burning.
“During the daytime our community is doing a lot to pull together and to heal,” she said.
Community groups and churches are collecting donations of food, diapers, toilet paper and other supplies that households might need but can’t get right now.
“Some of that had been established pre-COVID, but it has ramped up in our neighborhood and you’re seeing a huge outpouring of help and support to those who need it,” Bachmann said. “That is one very small silver lining in all of this.”
For many in the community, the last few days have brought a search for clarity about what is taking place, she said.
“For many of us it comes with confusion because it appears there are many different forces at work,” Bachmann said.
“It’s not about the community anymore. It seems that everyone from other places in the country wants to have a voice in what’s happening here and some of them are coming here and doing that. They’re trying to change the natural course of what the community and the citizens would want to happen and would want to take place.”
The uncertainty of people’s intentions is causing confusion, she said.
“Are they simply trying to be heard and get attention or are they opportunists coming in to take advantage of this get what they can out of it?” she said.
As the nightly riots continued she became more fearful of those who might have violent intentions, she said.
“I don’t have fear of my neighbors in my community,” Bachmann said. “I have fear of those who are trying to create chaos and destruction. They’re not my neighbors. When I see them, I don’t know them.”
She said she doesn’t know if they are from other neighborhoods or other cities.
“Where they’re coming from, I don’t know,” she said. “Why they’re doing this - I’m not going to pretend to understand their intentions. Is it just sheer rage or grief or is it some other intent to cause confusion and anarchy?”
Her community is pushing back by organizing watch groups, sharing information, staying up late with porchlights turned on and installing security cameras.
Bachmann said she has spent the last few days sleep-deprived.
She worries about potential confrontations with outsiders in her neighborhood.
“It’s challenging to wonder if I fear more someone vandalizing my house or that I’m out protecting my house and police will mistake me for a rioter and I will get arrested or shot with a rubber bullet,” Bachmann said.
“There is so much confusion and some people are getting hurt, but whose side are you on?”
She said her personal fear has shifted to something slightly less selfish as she continued to consider the larger issues that led to Floyd’s death.
“My fear is for how everyone is going to move forward out of this. It’s grief over people who have been living with a sort of generalized sense of fear and anxiety in their communities for their entire lives and how that must feel,” Bachmann said. “If this amount of fear and devastation has to happen to wake people up to things that need to change, then I think we have to endure it, get through it and maybe it will help.”
