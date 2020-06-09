“We are going to put the Tri City BBQ Fest on pause for 2020 but we plan to return stronger than ever in 2021,” said Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.
The festival has taken place every September since 2014.
The COVID-19 pandemic and its effects drove the decision to cancel the event this year.
“We have no idea what the virus situation will look like in September after kids potentially go back to school,” Blakley said. “It is our hope that there will be zero cases in our community at that time, but we have to be prepared if the situation is quite different.”
Financial issues connected to the pandemic were another concern.
“We have spent the past seven years building a great formula that makes the festival a success, both for tourism numbers as well as for the finances of the festival,” he said. “We’ve had some ups and downs but in the past few years we have really dialed in what it takes to run a very successful event.”
Blakley said he thought it was unlikely that the festival could attract the same level of sponsorship this year as it has received in recent years.
Attendance, and revenue, would also likely be significantly reduced, Blakley said.
A bad year for the festival could be disastrous.
“Rather than risk the entire future of the festival, rather than risk the festival not coming back at all, we are making a strategic decision to pause the festival as we know it,” Blakley said.
“We will postpone it until 2021 and do something new in its place.”
The CDC board of directors has tasked the CDC staff to create a brand new event to take place this September, he said.
“We’re still planning what that will look like but it will be a new concept with a new name,” he said. “It may have some similarities because we are still a meat-centric community.”
The event may involve barbecue but it will not be a barbecue festival.
“It will be something that allows our residents to get out and do something fun and different,” Blakley said.
The new event will be produced with a lower budget and will be designed around concerns about COVID-19.
“We will very likely avoid large crowds but we’re looking at all kinds of other ideas,” he said. “We may have a car show or a bike ride in the morning. We’ll likely still have food and some sort of entertainment.”
Blakley said activities will likely be spread out around the community.
Specific plans for the new event will be released within a month.
“We’re evaluating a lot of concepts,” Blakley said. “We plan to pull something together that will be a fun weekend for our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.