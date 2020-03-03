During a budget presentation last month, Denison City Clerk Lisa Koch explained that the biggest portion of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenue goes to the general fund as property tax relief.
In the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget, that amount is $500,000, the same as it is for this year.
The total expenditure of LOST revenue for 2020-2021 is $884,692; the estimated LOST revenue is $730,000.
Koch said she estimates the revenue conservatively and explained that every year the city receives a “true-up” payment of LOST revenue from the state. The state estimates how much each entity will receive on a monthly basis. After the end of the fiscal year on June 30, the state calculates how much LOST revenue has been taken in and distributes that based on guidelines, Koch said.
She said normally the city receives a “true up” payment of $50,000 to $60,000 but this year received $114,000, additional dollars that will help next year’s budget.
Following is a list of other uses of LOST.
- General Fund Loan, City Hall: $50,072
- 2015 general obligation bond: $70,820
- 2018 general obligation bond: $128,800
- Flood warning system: $20,000
- Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County: $50,000 (for economic development)
- Miscellaneous: $20,000
- Codification: $2,000
- Uptown mulch: $5,000
- Housing trust fund: $2,000
- Down payment assistance: $5,000
- Christmas lights: $5,000
- GIS Update – shared cost: $10,000
Koch provided details on a number of the uses.
- $20,000 was put in the miscellaneous line to cover unforeseen expenses that arise, such as a minor repair. Koch explained if the council wants city staff to bring all the requests for the uses of that money, it can, or the $20,000 can be removed from the line item, and if it has to be spent, it will require a budget amendment.
- The GIS update is a new use for LOST revenue. The city is partnering with the county and other entities to invest in a more detailed aerial mapping system.
The use of LOST revenue is just one part of the overall city budget. The city council will conduct a public hearing on the budget at 5 p.m. today. The budget proposes just less than $15.5 million in total expenditures and transfers out. Of that amount, just less than $4.3 million will come from property taxes. The proposed levy is $19.051 per $1,000. The current year’s levy is $19.052.
