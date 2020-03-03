Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...MUCH OF CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BETWEEN HIGHWAY 30 AND INTERSTATE 80, THERE WILL BE A RISK OF GRASSLAND FIRES LATER THURSDAY MORNING AND AFTERNOON. THE RISK IS NOT AS HIGH COMPARED TO SOUTHERN IOWA AS GRASSES IN THESE AREAS ARE NOT AS DRY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&