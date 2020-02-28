“Fundamentally, I believe in term limits,” said Crawford County Board of Supervisors Chairman Cecil Blum.
He believes term limits should be imposed on elected officials from the county level up to Congress.
“And I guess if I believe in term limits, I should practice them myself,” Blum said.
In a letter dated today, February 28, Blum announced that he will retire from the board of supervisors at the end of his term in December. He will not be a candidate for reelection.
Blum will have served for a total of 10 years on the board when he retires.
He ran for and won a seat on the board of supervisors in a special election in 2011 to fill the remaining two years of Dan Muhlbauer’s term when Muhlbauer was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives.
Blum was elected to two terms on the Denison City Council prior to becoming a supervisor.
He was reelected to the board for two full terms.
“I’ve always been a political person,” he told the Bulletin and Review this week. “I think everybody should take a step for doing something in the community, whether it be for the city council, the school board or something else.”
You don’t have a right to complain if you don’t work to make things better, he said.
Blum said he is proud that during his time on the board, the supervisors have been able to hold the line on the county tax levies.
He’s proud of the support the supervisors have given to maintaining and repairing the county infrastructure.
“Since I’ve been on the board, we have replaced about 75 bridges and culverts,” he said. “We’ve been very aggressive in that area.”
Paving of the Nelson Park road, which took place in 2016, was the first new pavement put down in the county in more than 40 years, he said.
He said he will regret not being on the board for the overlay project of 25 or 30 miles of county roads next year.
“That will be a very ambitious project,” Blum said.
He’s also satisfied that the supervisors have done a good job taking care of the courthouse in recent years.
“We’ve added new windows and the roof,” he said. “I think we’ve done a lot to preserve our hundred-year-plus historic courthouse.”
In a difficult health insurance market, the county provides good healthcare for employees at a reasonable rate, he said.
“I think we’re getting the job done as cheaply as we can,” he said.
Blum said he finds it a bit tough to walk away from his position on the Rolling Hills Community Services Region.
“I was on the founding board of Rolling Hills,” he said. “With the advent of juvenile mental health, that has turned into quite a large endeavor. I enjoy serving with the people on that board.”
On the subject of “what’s next,” Blum said that even though everyone says they will travel when they retire, he and his wife, Shawn, actually do plan to travel.
“We enjoy traveling and I have a couple of big trips on my bucket list,” he said.
He and Shawn also plan to spend more time with their new great-grandson, who is a year and a half old.
Blum said he may develop a few new hobbies or he might take up flying again.
“But maybe I’ll do nothing,” he said.
He said he wants to acknowledge the present and past board members and the county employees and elected officials he has had the privilege to serve with.
“One thing that never gets said enough is that we’re really blessed in Crawford County,” Blum said.
“Every department in this county shines and they do their jobs and I just can’t heap enough praise on them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.