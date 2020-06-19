The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday weighed options on how to negotiate a lease agreement for a site for a communications tower near Charter Oak, when a member of the board is a co-owner of the land.
The proposed communications tower site is on land located in Charter Oak Township Section 15, northwest of Charter Oak, and is owned by Kyle and Christy Schultz.
Kyle Schultz is a member of the board of supervisors.
The supervisors appointed board members Dave Muhlbauer and Jeri Vogt as the county’s negotiators.
The agreement reached by the county’s negotiation team would not be the final word. The agreement would have to come back to the full board of supervisors for a vote.
If Muhlbauer and Vogt would sit down in a negotiation session with Kyle Schultz, it would constitute a meeting of the board of supervisors (three members is a quorum of the five-member board).
Among the suggestions offered at Tuesday’s board of supervisors’ meeting were the following.
• Conduct the negotiation session with Muhlbauer, Vogt and Kyle Schultz, post it as an open meeting and have Auditor Terri Martens attend to take minutes
• Conduct the session as stated above, but as a closed meeting. In order to do that, the meeting would have to begin in open session and a roll call vote taken to close the meeting. Any action taken would have to be in open session, and the meeting would have to be adjourned in open session.
• Have Christy Schultz serve as the negotiator for her and her husband. As Cecil Blum, chair of the board of supervisors suggested, Christy Schultz could discuss details before and after the negotiation session with her husband, and even pause the negotiations to call her husband.
Asked his opinion, Kyle Schultz said, “The uniqueness of this is, it’s challenging to be able to freely discuss stuff amongst two parties trying to come to a common goal but yet with the structure of whose all at the (table).”
Kyle Schultz offered that he could appoint a third-party to attend the negotiations on his behalf.
When asked if that was what how the negotiations should go forward, he said he had to discuss it with his wife.
As of mid-afternoon on Thursday, Martens had not heard of any negotiation meeting set and had not heard who would represent the Schultzes in the negotiation.
The tower proposed for the site near Charter Oak would be part of the county’s land mobile radio system.
Kyle Schultz was not in the board room when Muhlbauer and Vogt were selected as the county’s negotiators.
“I don’t want to be in here – somebody saying I was trying to influence on the negotiation,” he said.
Blum said it was OK for Schultz to stay in the room but added it was Schultz’s preference.
“I would feel more comfortable with the perception I wasn’t even in the room, is the perception everybody gets,” Schultz responded.
Before Muhlbauer and Vogt were selected, it was decided that they would negotiate the lease only for the Charter Oak tower site, and not for any other sites where towers for the land mobile radio (LMR) system might be located.
When discussing which supervisors could be appointed as the county’s negotiators, Blum said he spoke to Muhlbauer the day before. A factor brought up is that board member Eric Skoog is involved with the land mobile radio system so he should not be a negotiator. Schultz obviously could not negotiate for the county, and when asked why he could not negotiate, Blum responded, “I think I have enough other stuff going on.”
Skoog said he was fine with appointing Muhlbauer and Vogt.
“I just want to make sure this thing goes through and is taken care of,” he explained. “We’re trying to do it in a right and proper manner. It (the site) is a recommendation from the LMR (advisory board).”
The land lease agreement that was shared with supervisors shows that it will be between Kyle and Christy Schultz and Crawford County. The initial term of the lease will be for five years.
What the negotiation team will come to terms with and the full board would vote on is the amount of the annual rent, which would be paid in equal monthly installments.
The rental rate agreed upon would be increased by three percent per year.
The lease agreement would be automatically extended for four additional five-year terms unless the county terminates the agreement at the end of a current term by providing a written notice at least six months in advance.
If the agreement has not been terminated by either the Schultzes or the county by the end of the fourth five-year extension, the lease agreement would continue for a further terms of five years until terminated.
Among other details of the proposed lease agreement are the following.
The Schultzes (or future owners, if they sell) will have to pay any taxes on the property.
The county will be responsible for constructing and maintain a communications facility on the property and can sublet space on its communications facility and retain any rent paid.
With the written consent of the county, the Schultzes will have the right to lease ground space within the lease area and to receive any rent paid for ground space by any sublessee. However, a communications tower cannot be constructed within 1,000 feet of the county’s communication tower.
Insurance responsibilities and the county’s right of first refusal are also explained in detail in the proposed lease agreement.
