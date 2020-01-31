The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday awarded a contract for the replacement of the bridge over Big Creek on Crawford County Road E16.
The bridge is located about two miles east of Schleswig between 240th and 250th streets.
Gus Construction Company, of Casey, was awarded the $493,525.27 contract.
Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman said he could not talk to the contractor about the schedule until the contract has been signed – but he is hopeful that the project will begin in the near future.
When construction gets underway, traffic on that portion of E16 will be detoured.
The official detour will be north on Highway 59, east on Ida County D54 and then back south on Highway 39.
If construction proceeds normally, the project will take about 2.5 months.
“We’ve got a really good contractor,” Assman said. “We’ve worked with them on a number of projects so I have every reason to believe that it will go well and in the two and a half month timeframe we’ll have it done.”
The current concrete bridge at the location has timber pilings that are deteriorating.
“They are decaying to the point where the bridge would have to be posted or weight restricted,” he said.
Assman said the bridge would not have to be weight-restricted for two or three more years, but an overlay project on E16 that will take place in 2021 caused the bridge to be moved up on the schedule.
The E16 project will result in a new road surface from Highway 59 to the Carroll County line.
“I don’t want to do an overlay and then go back in there in four or five years and tear everything (the current bridge) out,” he said.
Bridge projects on paved roads have added costs associated with removing some of the pavement.
The county has opted to replace the current bridge with a twin box culvert.
The box culvert design will create a crossing with no width or weight restrictions or guardrails.
“Most people won’t know it’s there,” Assman said.
Residents in the local area were sent a letter from the county informing them of the 2020 bridge project.
Once the schedule is set, the residents will be given additional information, Assman said.
Many variables play into when the project will start, he noted.
