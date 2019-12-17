Generosity from the community allowed this year’s Christmas Crusade for Children to assist 233 children from 77 families throughout Crawford County.
On Sunday afternoon, the lower level of Our Savior Lutheran Church was filled with the sounds of paper crinkling, tape being dispensed and enthusiastic chatter as over 40 volunteers helped wrap and sort the gifts.
Law enforcement officers began delivering the gifts to the children Sunday afternoon and will continue throughout the week until all gifts are delivered.
The Christmas Crusade program began 33 years ago, in 1986, when a community member approached the police department with an idea of helping needy children throughout the county at Christmas time through a cooperative effort among law enforcement agencies in the county, the radio station and community members.
The program’s goal is to identify children age 13 and younger who, because of family financial problems, may not be receiving much of anything for Christmas.
The children who receive the gifts are assigned a code number, which helps to protect their identity and allows them to be tracked through the program to make sure that the proper gifts are matched to the right children.
“We would like to give special thanks to KDSN Radio, the ABATE motorcycle group, the Denison Middle School, the Denison High School and UPS for all their help again this year,” said Rod Bradley, treasurer for Christmas Crusade for Children.
“And a huge thank you to all of the members of the community who adopted children from the list, brought extra gifts or made monetary donations to the program. Without everyone’s support the program could not have become as successful as it has.”
Pictured are scenes from the wrapping party.
