Clinic-based Test Iowa sites will open in Crawford and Carroll counties tomorrow (Wednesday, June 10).
Both sites will be at St. Anthony facilities.
The site in Crawford County will be at St. Anthony Clinic, 1820 4th Avenue South, Denison,
The site in Carroll County will be at St. Anthony Regional Hospital, 311 South Clark Street, Carroll.
The two sites are among six Test Iowa clinics in the state. The others are in Des Moines (West Burlington), Black Hawk (Waterloo), Page (Clarinda) and Union (Creston) counties.
Ten drive-through Test Iowa sites are in operation as of today.
The clinic sites are partnerships between the State of Iowa and local health care providers to increase access to testing in their communities.
Clinics operate and staff the test sites. The state provides testing supplies and processes the samples through the State Hygienic Lab.
Individuals who wish to get tested at any clinic site or drive-up test site must first complete the online assessment at testiowa.com. They will then be directed to call the clinic to schedule an appointment.
Test Iowa is a statewide initiative to expand COVID-19 testing. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.
A Test Iowa drive-through site had been located at Denison Middle School from May 9 through June 3.
Crawford County Cases
as of 6-8-2020 from coronavirus.iowa.gov
Positive cases: 575, 1 of 30
Total tests: 2,236, 1 of 8
Negative tests: 1,650, 1 of 10
Percent positive: 25.7%
Individuals recovered: 345
Deaths: 2
Statewide Cases
as of 6-8-2020 from coronavirus.iowa.gov
Positive cases: 21,992, 1 of 144
Total tests: 194,012, 1 of 16
Negative tests: 171,622, 1 of 18
Percent positive: 11.3%
Individuals recovered: 12,982
Deaths: 610
Top cases per 100,000 population
Buena Vista: 1,203 positive cases; 6,053 per 100,000
population
Crawford: 575 positive cases; 3,351
Louisa: 350; 3,134
Woodbury: 2,929, 2,856
Tama: 417; 2,467
Marshall: 927; 2,319
Wright: 244; 1,923
Wapello: 652; 1,852
Black Hawk: 1,801; 1,360
Muscatine: 566; 1,318
Statistics for area counties
Ida County
Positive cases: 15, 1 of 456
Total tests: 375, 1 of 18
Negative tests: 36, 1 of 19
Percent positive: 4.0%
Individuals recovered: 345
Deaths: 0
Sac County
Positive cases: 31, 1 of 314
Total tests: 760, 1 of 13
Negative tests: 724, 1 of 13
Percent positive: 4.1%
Individuals recovered: 18
Deaths: 0
Carroll County
Positive cases: 17, 1 of 1,186
Total tests: 824, 1 of 24
Negative tests: 805, 1 of 25
Percent positive: 2.1%
Individuals recovered: 11
Deaths: 1
Shelby County
Positive cases: 38, 1 of 305
Total tests: 430, 1 of 27
Negative tests: 392, 1 of 30
Percent positive: 8.8%
Individuals recovered: 34
Deaths: 0
Monona County
Positive cases: 27, 1 of 321
Total tests: 448, 1 of 19
Negative tests: 420, 1 of 21
Percent positive: 6.0%
Individuals recovered: 19
Deaths: 0
