In August, Loren Strait, a veteran from Charter Oak, applied to go on a Brushy Creek Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
In October, the Charter Oak-Ute (CO-U) Middle School Student Council launched its Greenlight sale, a fundraiser to send a veteran on an honor flight.
The two initiatives intersected last Thursday when the student council presented to Strait the proceeds from the fundraiser - $722.46 - more than enough to send one veteran on an honor flight.
Strait wasn’t the intended recipient from the start, however. He didn’t find out until last Tuesday that his honor flight application had been approved.
And Brenda Christiansen, the student council adviser, didn’t know about Strait’s application until Thursday when Louise Galbraith, with the county’s veterans affairs office, told her.
During an assembly in the Charter Oak-Ute gym on Thursday afternoon, Strait thanked the fifth- through eighth-graders for their fundraising efforts.
He said he will be going on the Brushy Creek Honor Flight that is scheduled for May 9.
Brushy Creek Honor Flights flies veterans from Fort Dodge to Washington, D.C. for a one-day tour of the war memorials.
This is the second year that the student council organized a fundraiser for Brushy Creek Honor Flights. Last year it was a movie party that raised more than $400.
When Christiansen learned that it takes more than that to send one veteran on the flight, she used it as an incentive for the student council’s Greenlight sale.
Green light bulbs were sold for $5 apiece or $10 for a double pack.
Having a green light switched on in a location visible to the public symbol of support and appreciation for veterans. A campaign called Greenlight a Vet urges people to change one light to green.
Christiansen was also pleased that the fundraising proceeds would, in effect, send Strait on an honor flight. She said he is very close to Strait because she taught with his wife, Julie.
Julie was an elementary special education teacher at the school.
Strait was a sergeant in the U.S. Army and served overseas for one year in South Korea during the Vietnam War era.
“I served back in the ‘olden days,’ 1967 to 1969,” he told the students.
The oldest of the students gathered at the assembly would have been born 36 to 37 years after Strait completed his tour of duty.
Strait added, “On Tuesday I got the letter that I had been selected to go on the honor flight, which you have been working diligently on for two years. Then I was told about this (fundraiser), which kind of made me even prouder, to know that you kids right here in the school district are helping all these veterans from Iowa to go on a flight to Washington, D.C.”
He said that the trip to see the war memorials in Washington, among them the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, brings up mixed emotions.
“Even though I wasn’t in Vietnam during the Vietnam conflict, I did know some fellow soldiers that lost their lives over there, in Vietnam, and therefore their names are on that wall, and I can only hope that I can spot a few of them on our trip,” Strait explained to the students.
“Let me just say thank you so much for all your work,” he added. “We’re very proud of you and keep up the good work no matter what you decide to do in the years to come.”
Strait thought he would be one of about 15 veterans from Crawford County going on the May 9 Brushy Creek Honor Flight.
He also drives the Veterans Service Office’s van to take veterans to the V.A. hospital and clinics in Omaha.
“It surprised me but yet it didn’t,” Strait said about the money the students had raised. “I graduated from Charter Oak-Ute, and my children all graduated from here, so I know what goes on or knew what goes on. But I was really pleased to find that out.”
Strait served in an administrative job with the 2nd Infantry Division on the DMZ – the demilitarized zone - that separates South Korea from North Korea.
He said that tensions along the DMZ weren’t bad during the time he served in South Korea, but he was in the country when the 82 surviving crew members of the USS Pueblo were released from captivity from North Korea.
That was on December 11, 1968, 11 months after the Pueblo, a Navy intelligence vessel, was captured by North Korea. The United States said the ship was in international waters, 16 miles from the coast of North Korea. North Korea said the ship was within its 12-mile territorial limit. The Pueblo was fired upon; one member of the 83-person crew died. The surviving members were charged with spying, imprisoned and were tortured.
The student council was praised for its leadership in the fundraising effort, and the student body was praised for its support of the fundraiser.
Adam Eggling, the school’s superintendent and principal, congratulated members of the student council and the students for the job they did.
“You’re giving back to your community through these types of things,” he said. “Being in student council is an awesome thing.”
“This is about giving back, and these are things we can do to help our community, help our school and help individuals within our community as well,” he added.
Christiansen said the student council does a lot of the work, but a lot of the results are because of the student body members.
“Every time we’re doing a fundraiser, we want to turn around and thank you because it wasn’t just my kids or the student council kids who bought the light bulbs. It was, of course, you guys who said, ‘Yeah, I’ll buy some light bulbs.’”
Christiansen said planning for this year’s fundraising project started back in May or June when the student council members were asked what organization they wanted to support. The response was almost unanimously to support veterans.
“We have locally in Charter Oak, Ute and Soldier a lot of veterans,” Christiansen said. “You saw them at Veterans Day. They are here doing programs for us but what they did for us and for your freedom really means a lot, so this (fundraising) project really meant a lot to us.”
Eggling echoed Strait’s pride in what the students accomplished.
“You should take a little bit of pride in the fact that you did something for one of those people because they have done so much for us to make our lives what they are today,” he said.
“I know you guys don’t realize the impact maybe as much as the older generations do or I would, but when you get older and the more you think about it, America is shaped by those people that go and serve our country and go off to distant places to make sure we have the freedoms we have today.”
