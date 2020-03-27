The Crawford County Historic Preservation Commission receives funding from the board of supervisors each year to distribute as grants for projects at historic buildings in the county that are open to the public.
The most recent application date will end on March 31 for projects that started and are completed between May 31, 2019, and June 1 this year. Applications may be requested by contacting commission member Amy Pieper at the Crawford County Auditor’s Office at 712-263-3045.
But the commission has other duties, perhaps the most entertaining, according to Pieper, is the booth at the Crawford County Fair.
Last year’s booth was popular and won first place among those in the commercial building.
The theme was trains, and the booth featured a photo booth using as a backdrop an image of the back of the caboose in the Dow City Park.
The year before the booth’s theme was country schools.
“It was fun,” Pieper said. “We get our name out there. We let people know what we do. The people get a little bit of history.”
She added later that learning about the history of railroads in the county is important because trains are what basically built Crawford County.
Pieper pointed to the example of Manilla, which came into existence because of the location of a railroad line.
She said the theme for this year’s fair booth will also be fun.
It will be centered on the Shaw House in Denison and is timely since Ken Kahl, who purchased the deteriorating structure, is restoring it.
Pieper said the commission wants to do a photo prop in the booth this year, too.
The Shaw House is the home built in 1897 by Leslie M. Shaw, who became the 17th governor of Iowa (1898-1902) and served as the 43rd U.S. Secretary of the Treasury (1902-1907) in Theodore Roosevelt’s administration. During his time as Secretary of the Treasury, Shaw signed the check for the United States to purchase the Panama Canal Zone.
Pieper pointed out that the Shaw House was placed on the list of Iowa’s Most Endangered Properties by Preservation Iowa, which she said was bittersweet but added it is nice because the project to restore the structure is getting a lot of attention this year.
The commission also wants to turn its attention to the artifact display located in the mezzanine on the landing between the second and third floors of the courthouse.
For years the display featured animals and similar natural history artifacts.
Pieper said people still ask where the animals are.
Some of the artifacts went to the nature center at Yellow Smoke Park, and the rest went to Denison Middle School.
The idea for the use of the display area going forward is to center on veterans. A few military uniforms are already on display in the mezzanine.
Pieper said that a county resident wants to give to the display a number of items from the Civil War that were found on his farm.
She added that if the commission is going to ask people to bring in artifacts for the display, they should be secure, and that will mean giving attention to the display cases. The commission wants to ask for a quote from Iowa Prison Industries to get the large display case refurbished. The county has had other furniture refinished by Iowa Prison Industries.
Pieper voiced some concern about the cost, but Cecil Blum, chairman of the board of supervisors, said that should not come out of the commission’s budget. The display case is part of the courthouse.
The commission also wants to have signs placed in the county designating the areas where the lost towns of Crawford County had been located. Pieper said that a previous commission member had a number of the signs made by the county’s conservation department. Signs for lost towns not previously made will also be manufactured by the conservation department. She will talk with the secondary roads department about getting the signs posted.
Following are the lost towns of Crawford County according to the Historical Preservation Commission’s pamphlet.
Astor
Bell or Belltown
Berne
Boyer River
Brogan
Como
Coon Grove
Crawford
Hohenzollern
Johnsonville
Kenwood
Lydia
Masons Grove
Morgan
Otter Creek
Paradise
From the commissions pamphlet on lost towns
“The Crawford County Historic Preservation Commission is trying to preserve the early history of the settlement of Crawford County by identifying these “lost” towns on the accompanying map.
“These were the places that the earliest settlers found most suitable for their homes.
“Spend a pleasant day or a few hours following this map to these former settlement sites in Crawford County.
“Perhaps discovering the vanished towns of Crawford County will spark your interest to do more research on our prairie heritage.”
The pamphlet also lists abandoned postal sites: Adena, Adrian, Como, Coon Grove Johnsonville, Morgan and Paradise.
Historic settlements of note are Dunham’s Grove and Mason’s Grove.
