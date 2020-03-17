Every 10 years, the census counts every person living in the United States, from newborns to senior citizens.
The official census day is April 1, 2020. Denison residents have already started receiving their invitations to respond to the census.
Families who are expecting babies in the next three weeks are encouraged to wait until their baby is born to respond to the census, because every person – every baby – counts.
Denison’s 2020 Census Complete Count Committee is sponsoring a “Census Baby” award for Denison’s newest citizen: the baby born to a City of Denison resident on or prior to April 1, 2020, at 11:59 p.m.
“This is like first baby contests, only backwards,” said Mayor Pam Soseman, chairperson of the Complete Count Committee. “Denison’s newest resident who can be counted in this census will be the baby born closest to the end of the day on April 1. Once the clock strikes midnight on April 2, the contest ends.”
Crawford County Memorial Hospital will be working with the Complete Count Committee to determine which Denison baby is born closest to that time - without going into April 2.
The “prize” package is currently worth around $550 but may increase as more businesses add to it.
Some of the businesses that have donated items include 2020 Census, Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Fareway, HyVee, United Bank of Iowa, Crawford County Bank, A Country Rose, Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County, Boulders Conference Center, Denison Aquatic Fun Center, Mayor Pam Soseman and Denison Parks & Rec.
If other businesses would like to donate, contact Christy Welch, administrative assistant, at 712-263-3143.
Newborn babies and young children under five are often missed in the census.
The 2020 Census helps determine in which areas federal money is spent. Examples of resources that could be impacted include food assistance, Head Start, childcare, housing support, public schools, early intervention services for children with special needs and children’s health insurance.
Knowing the number of children and where they live is essential to getting those services and programs to them. That’s why it’s so important that every child be counted, even newborn babies.
This census will affect how much money Denison receives from the state and federal governments for the next 10 years, until these newborn babies are in the fourth grade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.