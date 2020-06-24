Crawford County
- Individuals tested: 2,695, 1 of 6
- Individuals negative: 2,042, 1 of 8
- Individuals positive: 643, 1 of 27, 23.9%
- Individuals recovered: 382
- Deaths: 2
- Test Iowa assessments: 6,482
Positive cases in area counties
- Carroll: 70
- Audubon: 15
- Shelby: 85
- Harrison: 44
- Monona: 64
- Woodbury: 3,087
- Ida: 21
- Sac: 52
- Pottawattamie: 626
- Cass: 16
- Buena Vista: 1,673
- Cherokee: 59
- Plymouth: 254
Serology tests in Crawford County
- Individuals tested: 265
- Individuals negative: 260
- Individuals positive: 5
- Percent positive: 2%
Statewide statistics
- Individuals tested: 268,435, 1 of 12
- Individuals negative: 241,402, 1 of 13
- Individuals positive: 26,602, 1 of 119
- Percent positive: 9.9%
- Individuals recovered: 16,784
- Deaths: 690
- Test Iowa assessments: 777,872
Serology
- Individuals tested: 30,141
- Individuals negative: 27,888
- Individuals positive: 2,221
- Percent positive: 7%
10 counties with most cases
- Polk: 5,591
- Woodbury: 3,087
- Black Hawk: 1,919
- Buena Vista: 1,673
- Linn: 1,114
- Dallas: 1,084
- Marshall: 988
- Johnson: 833
- Wapello: 691
- Crawford: 643
10 counties, highest rate per capita
based on cases per 100,000 pop.
- Buena Vista: 8,418
- Crawford: 3,748
- Louisa: 3,187
- Woodbury: 3,011
- Wright: 2,687
- Tama: 2,556
- Marshall: 2,471
- Wapello: 1,963
- Black Hawk: 1,449
- Muscatine: 1,374
TestIowa clinics
The St. Anthony Denison clinic TestIowa site is scheduled to be open through June 26.
To get tested, go to testiowa.com and complete the assessment. A code will be issued. Call the number given with the code to schedule your test. Do not call the Denison clinic. On the schedule screen, choose clinic rather than site. If you choose site, Denison will not be there.
The TestIowa site will be in Denison on Tuesdays and Thursdays. TestIowa is also available at St. Anthony Clinic in Carroll on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, using the same process.
West Nile and Heartland viruses
On June 17, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it had received the first reported case of neuroinvasive West Nile Virus this season.
The case was confirmed by the State Hygienic Laboratory and is an adult (18 to 40 years old) from Polk County.
IDPH said about 20 percent of people infected with West Nile virus will have mild to moderate symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and vomiting. Less than one percent of people infected become seriously ill and rarely, someone dies.
IDPH also received its first-ever report of Heartland virus. The individual is an older adult (61 to 80 years old) in Appanoose County.
Heartland virus is a Phlebovirus that is thought to be transmitted by the Lone Star tick and was first discovered in 2009 in Missouri.
Since then, cases have expanded across the Midwestern and southern United States. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, anorexia, nausea and diarrhea, and treatment is supportive care.
The best way to prevent tick and mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile and Heartland viruses is to do the following.
- Use insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Always read the repellent label and consult with a health care provider if you have questions when using these types of products for children. For example, DEET should not be used on infants less than 2 months old and oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under 3 years old.
- Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes, and socks whenever possible outdoors.
- Eliminate standing water around the home because that’s where mosquitoes lay eggs. Empty water from buckets, cans, pool covers and pet water dishes. Change water in bird baths every three to four days.
- Stay on trails when walking or hiking and avoid high grass.
- After each day spent in tick-infested areas, check yourself, your children, and your pets for ticks. Promptly remove any attached tick.
For more information about West Nile virus, visit https://www.idph.iowa.gov/cade/vectorborne-illness.
For more information about Heartland virus, visit https://www.cdc.gov/heartland-virus/index.html.
