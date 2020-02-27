The Crawford County Board of Supervisors will conduct a public hearing on March 10 concerning the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.
The proposed levy rate for urban residents is $5.54 per thousand dollars of taxable property.
That rate would be a decrease of .059 cents from the urban levy for the current fiscal year.
The proposed levy rate for rural residents is $9.69, which would be a reduction of .0052 cents per $1,000 of taxable property from the current rural levy rate.
With the above rates, taxes levied would be $9,577,416 in the next fiscal year; that would be an increase of $354,445 over the current fiscal year, due to increases in property valuations.
Under the proposed budget, the total fund balances would decrease by $993,168, due in large part to additional funds assigned to secondary roads, which will be performing more projects and repairs in the next fiscal year.
See the public notice on page 11 of this week’s Denison Bulletin for more detail of the proposed county budget.
The public hearing on the budget will take place at 10 a.m. on March 10 in the Crawford County Board of Supervisors Boardroom in the courthouse.
