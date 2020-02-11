Boulders Conference Center in Denison was filled to capacity on Saturday night the annual banquet of the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association.
Following a meal and a number of presentations, staff from Denison Livestock Auction auctioned trophies for the beef show at the Crawford County Fair to the highest bidders.
Following are the results.
Grand Champion Steer: United Bank of Iowa, $2,700
Reserve Champion Steer: Wells Fargo Bank, $2,200
Grand Champion Market Heifer: Crawford County Trust & Savings Bank, $2,000
Reserve Champion Market Heifer: Bank Iowa, $1,800
Champion Breeding Heifer: Bohlmann Inc., $1,000
Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer: The Andersons Denison Ethanol LLC, $1,000
Champion Feeder Calf Bull/Steer: Westside State Bank, $800
Champion Feeder Calf Heifer: Hawley Crop Insurance, $800
Champion Lightweight Steer: Farm Service Coop, $800
Champion Medium Weight Steer: Farmers Café at Denison Livestock Auction, $750
Champion Heavyweight Steer: Goshorn Seed/Pioneer, $700
Champion County Bern Steer: Community Bank, Dunlap, $900
Champion County Born Heifer: RAM Trucking, $1,000
Champion Performance Beef: Jan Henningsen Family, $900q
Champion County Born Breeding Heifer: Seaton Vet Clinic
Champion Cow/Calf: Lana Henningsen Family, $700
Champion Rate of Gain Steer: Denison Livestock Auction, $800
Champion Rate of Gain Heifer: Hoffman Agency, $800
Senior Showmanship: Wyffels Hybrids, $600
Intermediate Showmanship: Houston/Harm/Muhlbauer, $600
CCCA awards scholarships to seven seniors
The Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association (CCCA) marked 20 years of awarding scholarships to youth at Saturday’s annual banquet.
The following seven high school seniors were named as scholarship winners.
Jacob Schroeder: $1,000 scholarship sponsored by the CCCA. Schroeder intends to attend Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny to major in ag production.
Maggie Chapman: $1,000 scholarship sponsored by the CCCA. Chapman plans to attend Iowa State University in Ames and double major in biology and chemistry.
Austin Korner: $750 scholarship sponsored by the CCCA. Korner plans to attend Grand View University in Des Moines and major in secondary education- history.
Renee Grimm: $750 scholarship sponsored by the CCCA. Grimm plans to attend Iowa State University and major in agricultural engineering.
MaKenzie Smith: $500 scholarship sponsored by Dunlap Livestock Auction. Smith plans to attend the University of South Dakota in Vermillion and double major in special education and elementary education.
Makayla Hinners: $500 scholarship sponsored by the CCCA. Hinners plans to attend Buena Vista University in Storm Lake and major in social work.
Joshua Ahrenholtz: $500 scholarship co-sponsored by Kunze Trucking and the CCCA. Ahrenholtz plans to attend the University of South Dakota or Buena Vista University and double major in history and physics.
Scholarship recipients must be high school seniors and their parents or guardians or the applicants themselves must be a cattle producer or associate member of the CCCA and planning to further their education.
Applicants complete an easy essay scholarship form and send one letter of recommendation
The scholarship money is awarded at the following year’s annual banquet after the applicant successfully completion the first semester of post-secondary education.
This year the CCCA added a new benefit to the scholarship program. Recipients will receive a $50 bonus if they help the cattlemen’s association at the Beef Quarters at the Iowa State Fair.
CCCA seeks volunteers to help at Beef Quarters at state fair
Each year on the first Sunday of the Iowa State Fair, the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association (CCCA) sends 16 people to work a 6-hour shift at the Beef Quarters beginning at 9 a.m.
Note: CCCA scholarship recipients receive a $50 bonus by working at the Beef Quarters.
CCCA member Chris Thelen is in charge of rounding up workers for the fair.
All cattlemen’s members are invited to help. Volunteers will receive tickets for admission to the state fair.
Job assignments include serving drinks, staffing the pickup window, working the grill, cleaning tables, making French fries and working in the kitchen.
Those interested can contact Thelen or any of the CCCA directors.
