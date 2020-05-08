The Crawford County Conservation Board has tentatively set to partially reopen the Yellow Smoke and Nelson Park campgrounds on May 15 at 6 a.m.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ May 6 proclamation allowed, but does not require, county campgrounds to reopen with certain restrictions.
When the campgrounds in Crawford County open, it will be at approximately 50 percent of the camping sites. Groups no larger than six will be allowed (except for immediate family members), no guests allowed, restrooms and showers will still be closed and self-contained campers only.
Absolutely no tents will be allowed, even to save a spot.
Playgrounds, shelters and cabins will still be closed, and social distancing is still in effect.
The situation is fluid and is subject to change as the health situation warrants.
The Crawford County Conservation Board appreciates the public’s cooperation in following the guidelines.
