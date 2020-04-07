“We don’t deal directly one on one with the public a lot – especially not the road crews,” said Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman. “The foreman and the administrative staff certainly would have some of that one-on-one contact, but so far we’re trying to operate our normal operations.”
The crews are practicing social distancing and limiting their movements just to the shops from which they work.
“They stay in their shop, motor grader, truck or whatever piece of equipment they might operate,” Assman said. “They try not to be moving around amongst equipment and if they do, they’re asked to wipe down those parts – the handles, steering wheel, knobs, shifting levers that they might touch.”
For jobs that require multiple people, the crews drive to the sites in separate vehicles.
“And then while on the job if they have to be outside the equipment for whatever reason, working on something, to try to practice social distancing or just avoid those activities,” he said. “A lot of what we’re doing right now is just work that doesn’t require that they work very close to one another. We’re working a lot on blading the roads, spotting gravel and crushed limestone and then doing Emergency Watershed Protection (EWP) jobs that don’t require that the employees be in close proximity with one another very often, if at all.”
Crawford County received nearly $1.4 million of EWP funding last fall to repair stream bed erosion around the county.
Assman said the main county shop has been limited to employees. Vendors have been asked to drop deliveries outside the building, if possible
“We’re trying to continue to operate as best we can,” Assman said. “In visiting with a number of the employees, they are happy that they have someplace to go and that they have a job. They’re very thankful for that.”
The weather this spring has been as good as the weather was bad last spring, he said.
“The weather has given us an excellent opportunity to try to reshape some of these (gravel) roads that need crowns reestablished in them,” Assman said. “We might take a mile or two-mile stretch of road that doesn’t have much crown left in it, pull the shoulders in and rebuild it and then haul material on it.
“This spring is unusually better than what we would normally experience, so it’s giving us an opportunity to get some of that work done, which allows the water to then get off the road,” Assman said.
Many areas of the county need work.
“We’re focusing on those areas that are the higher-volume roads first and trying to get some of those reshaped,” Assman said.
The crews doing the EWP work are adding riprap (loose stone or concrete) near bridges where a stream is eroding the riverbed or riverbank.
Other crews are putting crushed limestone and gravel in areas where it’s needed throughout the road system.
“The roads have to be taken care of so people can use them,” Assman said. “We are going to be moving into the time of the year when agricultural traffic is going to be quite heavy as they prepare for planting and start to plant, so we’re trying to get the roads shaped in preparation for that.”
Road maintenance is a continuous activity, he said.
“It goes on throughout the entire year, so this spring has given us an opportunity to improve some of those areas instead of putting out brush fires,” Assman said.
Planned work for the year will still take place.
“We have a number of bridge replacement projects we hope to get started on,” Assman said.
One large contract culvert project will begin toward the end of April if everything remains on schedule.
When the county workers finish the EWP projects, they will turn their attention to bridge and culvert replacement projects, Assman said.
