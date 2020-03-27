Leaders of Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) and Crawford County Public Health spoke to the press on Wednesday afternoon to provide the public with an update of preparations for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Present were CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck; Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration; and Kim Fineran, Crawford County Public Health director.
Muck said that CCMH has done some testing for COVID-19 at the hospital, but as of Wednesday afternoon, there had been no positive results.
Asked about the supply of masks at the hospital and about the masks that individuals are making for the hospital, Muck said CCMH monitors personal protective equipment (PPE) numbers daily.
“Right now we do not have a shortage, at all,” she said of the hospital’s supply of N95 masks.
Those masks are used by medical personnel treating airborne illnesses.
The hospital’s goal is to preserve the N95 masks they have, which is where the community-made masks come in.
Individuals from outside the hospital have been making cloth masks that are to be worn over the N95 masks.
“This allows us to preserve our N95 masks and be able to utilize them longer,” Muck said. “That way we are not going through our supplies so quickly - and run out.”
The cloth mask is changed in between patients so the N95 mask can continue to be used.
“The community response has been outstanding,” Muck said.
She said she will be forever thankful for the masks made by community members.
Muck said CCMH has been assessing all hospital resources, such as beds, ventilators and other types of equipment needed to treat critical patients.
“We also look at our staff because they are our most valuable resource,” she said.
The hospital is also determining who can do what and which employees can be trained to take care of different tasks.
CCMH has more ventilators and providers that are well trained to manage and run them, Muck said.
The hospital has 25 beds and has plans to expand that number because of new government rules allowing an increase.
Overflow beds would be phased in if more patients need them, she said.
Muck said planning has been taking place for more than two months.
Testing criteria for COVID-19 is still stringent, Muck said.
Some individuals come in because they don’t feel well and want to be tested, but the state is not yet at a point where everyone can be tested, she said.
“There are not enough testing kits out there to make that happen,” she said. “That will change.”
Only people who require hospitalization are being tested at this point, she said.
Although there were no confirmed cases in Crawford County as of Wednesday, Muck said there could be cases in the county.
“We can’t assume (there are no cases) because not everybody is getting tested,” she said.
Fineran emphasized “social distancing” to help slow the spread.
“Stay home if you don’t need to go out,” she said. “If you are in those higher-risk categories, such as over the age of 60 or have an underlying health condition, stay home. Have somebody else do the running for you. Order your stuff online, have it delivered or curbside pickup.”
Individuals who are ill should stay home.
“Wash your hands,” she said three times.
Muck said morale at CCMH is good.
“This can be very scary, especially when you are seeing the news all the time and all you’re seeing everywhere is COVID-19,” she said.
The hospital has been communicating daily with staff about the planning that is taking place.
“I think knowing and understanding what’s happening has really helped with that,” she said.
The hospital has a lot of resources available for staff members who are feeling stressed, she said.
“Were doing what we can,” Rasmussen said. “We’re making rounds and if they have questions we encourage them to ask questions. If they have anxiety or fears we’re trying to help allay those fears.”
She said she didn’t think morale had changed at CCMH.
“We’re planning for the worst, hoping for the best,” Muck said.
The medical staff has been calm, cool and collected, she said.
“They are doing a nice job taking a lead on a lot of the planning and they’re doing a great job and working with the staff quite nicely,” Muck said. “I’m really quite proud of them.”
Fineran said Public Health has implemented social distancing in the office.
Several Public Health staff members are working from home, but otherwise the office is functioning normally, she said.
“We’re seeing our patients, we’re doing what we need to do, and carrying on,” Fineran said.
Rasmussen said her role as CCMH infection preventionist has been elevated due to the pandemic.
Her focus for the last two months has been on getting the hospital prepared.
She has had meetings with Public Health and the county coalition of healthcare providers.
“It’s not just the hospital, it’s not just Public Health,” Rasmussen said. “It’s our community and we need to get the community people together (and) make sure everyone is on the same page.”
Muck, Rasmussen and Fineran all said that their organizations have seen increased workloads in recent weeks.
