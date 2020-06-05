Primary election voters in Crawford County were faced with few contests on Tuesday, but they cast ballots in high numbers for the races they were able to decide on.
Voter turnout in the county was 36 percent, 12 points higher than the statewide average 24 percent.
Choices on the Republican ballot were the following
U.S. Representative District 4: Randy Feenstra, of Hull, defeated incumbent Steve King, of Kiron, who was seeking his 10th term. The race featured three other challengers - Bret Richard, of Irwin, Steve Reeder, of Arnold’s Park, and Jeremy Taylor, of Sioux City.
State Senate District 6: The race was between Craig Steven Williams, of Manning, and Heath Hansen, of Audubon; Williams was the winner.
Crawford County Board of Supervisors: Ty Rosburg, of Charter Oak, Jean Heiden, of Denison, and Nick E. Ohl, of Dow City, competed for two seats; Rosburg and Heiden are advancing to the November general election.
Rosburg, who owns a trucking company in Charter Oak, had run for the board of supervisors in November 2018 and lost by just 91 votes in a four-way race for three seats.
Heiden just retired from her position as a vice president at United Bank of Iowa in Denison. She had worked at the bank for 27 years.
The only contested race on the Democratic ballot in Crawford County was for U.S. Senator.
Theresa Greenfield (Des Moines), Michael Franken (Sioux City), Kimberley Graham (Indianola), Eddie J. Mauro (Des Moines) and Cal Woods (Des Moines) vied for the right to face incumbent Joni Ernst (R-Red Oak) in the November general election. Greenfield was the winner.
Feenstra, a state senator serving his third term, defeated King by about 10 percentage points - 45.61% to 35.92 percent.
Feenstra announced early in January 2019 his intention to run for the office, describing King at the time as “extremely caustic.”
King was first elected to the U.S. House in 2002.
He had been stripped of his committee assignments on January 14, 2019, due to an outcry over racist comments, following this quote in a New York Times interview: “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization - how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”
King said that his comments made to the reporter were taken out of context.
Feenstra won Tuesday’s primary 36,797 votes to 28,977 for King. The split between counties won was much closer. Feenstra won in 20 of the 4th District’s 39 counties; King took 19.
Feenstra’s advantage was the margin of victory in counties that he won, especially in three counties.
Nearly 18 percent of Feenstra’s vote total came from his home county – Sioux County – where he bested King 6,575 votes to 1,290 (81.24%-15.94%).
He won big in two other Republican strongholds in northwest Iowa. In Lyon County, Feenstra won by 1,532 votes (2,375-843), and in O’Brien County he won by 1,154 votes (1,737-583).
King’s biggest one-county vote was in Woodbury, where he took 3,603 votes, but he lost that county to Feenstra by 350 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.