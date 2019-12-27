Up to $1.387 million of funding has been allocated to Crawford County to pay for repairs of stream bank and stream channel bed erosion.
The funds will come from the Emergency Watershed Protection (EWP) program, which is administered through the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
“The program is intended to deal with stream channel restoration issues,” said Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman.
The funds will help pay for waterway erosion caused by the spring floods this year.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provides some funds to deal with such issues, but EWP gives more flexibility.
“The EWP program broadens the scope a little bit and allows us to do some restoration that might be a little further away from a bridge,” Assman said.
Following the spring floods, he toured the county and identified sites that he thought might be eligible for EWP funding.
“Through our bridge inspections and knowledge of the area, I went out and looked at where we had problems in the past,” he said. “I kind of knew where some of the problem areas were.”
He looked at major streams and identified where erosion had taken place.
The purpose of the EWP work will be to protect bridges and roads from collapsing.
“Most bridges fail because of what’s holding them up, not what’s being carried across,” Assman said. “They fail by undermining the foundation and they just collapse.”
Assistant Engineer Ben Schaben put together a map from the information Assman collected.
Assman and Schaben worked on the application for the EWP funding.
Assman informed the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that NRCS would be funding most of the 31 sites identified in the application.
“We’ve been funded on all but four of the sites and we think the funding will come through for the other four,” he told the Bulletin and Review.
The price tag associated with the sites ranges from a few thousand dollars to up to $250,000 for a weir to be built in the West Nishnabotna River in the extreme southeast corner of the county.
“They’re kind of all over the place in terms of the size,” Assman said.
The weir project would halt erosion that could threaten a bridge on 290th Street just north of Y Avenue, Schaben said.
Many of the projects can be completed by county crews, but some of the work that requires specialized equipment may have to be performed by contractors.
“Several of the others might be better contracted out to someone with a long reach hoe,” Schaben said.
“Some of these channels are so deep that we can’t physically reach them with our machine,” Assman said.
“Most of it would be hiring a local contractor with a piece of equipment that we don’t have. That works out really well because you don’t have to disturb the bank at all. They do everything from on top.”
NRCS came up with the $1.387 million estimate for all the work, but Assman said he suspects the work will be completed for less than that.
“We are only going to get reimbursed what we spend,” he said.
Assman had an advantage of knowledge that helped with the application for funding.
“I had the benefit of having had a lot of experience back in 1993 working with EWP because I worked for NRCS at that time,” he said. “I administered that program for about a third of the state.”
The next step will be to bundle the project sites into groups of four to six for formal agreements with NRCS.
“The funds have been allocated,” Assman said. “The agreement obligates them. Then it’s locked in and we go do the work.”
The work will be done in the 2020 construction season.
“I was just telling Ben, after the holiday gets over he and I need to sit down and figure out which ones we want to put into bundles and then start getting the agreements written.”
If the weather stays nice this winter, the work will begin as soon as the agreements are signed.
If not, March 1 is a target for getting back to work, Assman said.
He doesn’t want next spring to be like the last one.
“We would hope there wouldn’t be two presidential disaster declarations in back to back years with similar events,” he said, “but ’07 and ’08 we did – and again in 2011.”
Proceeding with the EWP projects will keep the waterways from getting any worse.
“If something happens between now and then, we just deal with it. It’s all we can do,” Assman said.
“Whatever we get thrown at us, we’ll just deal with it.”
