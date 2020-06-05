Due to Gov. Kim Reynolds’s current proclamation, Crawford County Treasurer Sherri Neddermeyer provided the following updated information concerning deadlines for residents of Crawford County for property taxes, motor vehicle and driver’s licenses.
The courthouse is open again with limited access. All visitors will be screened at the door and are required to wear a mask. The treasurer’s office strongly encourages everyone to call first for an appointment.
For those that are not aware, a drop box is available at the east entrance of the courthouse.
The treasurer’s office asks members of the public to utilize the drop box whenever possible.
Individuals have until June 25 to pay property taxes without penalty and interest. This can be done by using the drop box, by mail postmarked by June 25 or online.
For motor vehicles, individuals who need to renew tags can renew online, by mail or by using the drop box at the east entrance.
Individuals who purchased a vehicle in February or March should call to set up an appointment to avoid penalties. Penalties will be imposed after June 25.
Individuals with a driver’s license that expired from December through May are urged to call the treasurer’s office as soon as possible to see what options are available; that license will expire on June 25. Individuals have 60 days after their date of birth to renew their license.
Written drive tests will be scheduled by appointment only. Road drive tests for any vehicle type are not yet being scheduled.
For answers to additional questions, call the following numbers: property tax, 712-263-2648; motor vehicle, 712-263-2178; driver license, 712-263-3439. To pay online, go to www.iowatreasurers.org.
The treasurer’s office appreciates patience as the office strives to provide the best possible service under the governor’s current guidelines.
