11:15 a.m. March 27
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 56 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 235 positive cases. There have been a total of 3,740 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, two Iowans with COVID-19 passed away last night, one elderly adult (81+ years) from Poweshiek County and one older adult (61-80 years) from Allamakee County. This brings the total COVID-19 deaths in Iowa to three.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 56 individuals are the following.
• Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Black Hawk County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Butler County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Cerro Gordo County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Dickinson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Dubuque County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Hardin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Harrison County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Henry County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years)
• Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Monona County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Montgomery County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Page County, 1 older (61-80 years)
• Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Webster County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Winneshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Wright County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Following are the number of cases by county.
- Johnson - 58
- Polk - 28
- Linn - 22
- Washington - 11
- Dallas - 9
- Dubuque - 8
- Allamakee - 7
- Black Hawk - 7
- Harrison - 7
- Muscatine - 7
- Scott - 7
- Cedar - 5
- Tama - 5
- Poweshiek - 4
- Benton - 3
- Cerro Gordo - 3
- Hancock - 3
- Pottawattamie - 3
- Woodbury - 3
- Henry - 2
- Jasper - 2
- Mahaska - 2
- Monona - 2
- Page - 2
- Sioux - 2
- Story - 2
- Winneshiek - 2
- Adair - 1
- Appanoose - 1
- Buchanan - 1
- Butler - 1
- Carroll - 1
- Clayton - 1
- Clinton - 1
- Des Moines - 1
- Dickinson - 1
- Fayette - 1
- Hardin - 1
- Iowa - 1
- Kossuth - 1
- Marshall - 1
- Montgomery - 1
- Wapello - 1
- Warren - 1
- Webster - 1
- Wright - 1
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be live streamed and posted in full on Gov. Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
