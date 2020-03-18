From the Iowa Department of Public Health:
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) was notified on Tuesday of six additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 29 positive cases.
According to IDPH, three individuals are residents of Johnson County; the other three are residents of Adair, Blackhawk and Dallas Counties.
Number of COVID-19 cases as of 6:58 p.m. on March 17
Adair 1
Allamakee 2
Black Hawk 1
Carroll 1
Dallas 3
Harrison 1
Johnson 18
Polk 1
Pottawattamie 1
Total 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.