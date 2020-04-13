On Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported the death of an older adult (61-80 years of age) in Crawford County due to COVID-19.
It was one of three deaths reported on Saturday. The others were in Johnson County (81 years of age and older) and Madison County (61-80 years of age).
On Sunday, the IDPH reported an additional seven deaths.
• Linn County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81+)
• Washington County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
Saturday's report had the following details.
122 additional positive cases, total of 1,510
1,057 additional negative tests, total of 15,622
On Sunday the IDPH reported fewer additional positive cases - 77 - although it was noted the results did not reflect a complete 24-hour cycle of testing as the IDPH was transitioning to new reporting time frames.
The total number of positive cases as of Sunday's report was 1,587.
The IDPH also reported an additional 383 negative tests for a total of 16,005.
Following are the locations and age ranges of the 122 positive cases reported on Saturday.
• Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Black Hawk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Bremer County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Buena Vista County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clinton County, 4 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Dallas County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Henry County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Jefferson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Marion County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Marshall County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 8 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Polk County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years)
• Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Wapello County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Woodbury County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
Following are the locations and age ranges of the additional 77 positive cases reported on Sunday.
• Benton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Black Hawk County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)
• Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)
• Louisa County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Lyon County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Marshall County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years),
• Muscatine County, 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Osceola County, 1 middle-age adult (18-40 years)
• Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adult (81+)
• Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80)
• Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
According to IDPH, 674 Iowans have recovered. A full status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is continuing to provide additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19. A public hotline has also been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.