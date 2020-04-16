Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 146 additional positive cases for a total of 2,141 positive cases.

There have been additional 660 negative tests for a total of 18,543 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

The IDPH reported an additional 7 deaths.

A total of 987 Iowans have recovered.

The additional 7 deaths were reported in the following counties:

• Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 1 adult, 1 older adult, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Louisa County, 1 middle-age (41-60 years)

• Tama County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Following are local and regional statistics from the state's new COVID-19 resource website, www.coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Crawford County statistics as of 10 a.m. on April 15

6 confirmed cases

1 death – older adult 61-80

5 confirmed cases recovered – 1 adult, 2 middle age adults, 2 older adults

46 people tested

Hospitalizations and hospital resources in Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) 4 as of 10 a.m. on April 15

(RMCC 4 covers Crawford, Harrison, Shelby, Audubon, Pottawattamie, Cass, Mills, Montgomery, Adams, Fremont, Page and Taylor counties)

3 COVID-19 patients hospitalized

0 admitted in the last 24 hours of reporting time and date

2 patients in intensive care units (ICU)

0 patients on ventilators

390 inpatient beds available

44 ICU beds available

68 ventilators available

Hospitalizations and hospital resources in Iowa, as of 10 a.m. on April 15

175 COVID-19 patients hospitalized

24 admitted in the last 24 hours of reporting time and date

84 patients in ICU

48 patients on ventilators

7,937 inpatient beds available

569 ICU beds available

694 ventilators available

Long-term care outbreaks

Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Bremer County – 19 cases

Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids, Linn County – 107 cases

Linn Manor Care Center in Marion, Linn County – 15 cases

Lutheran Living Senior Campus in Muscatine, Muscatine County – 8 cases

Wilton Retirement Community in Wilton, Muscatine County – 9 cases

On With Life in Ankeny, Polk County – 24 cases

Trinity Center at Luther Park in Des Moines, Polk County – 25 cases

Premier Estates of Toledo in Toledo, Tama County – 49 cases

McCreedy Home in Washington, Washington County – 25 cases

The state's new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.

