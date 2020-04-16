Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 146 additional positive cases for a total of 2,141 positive cases.
There have been additional 660 negative tests for a total of 18,543 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
The IDPH reported an additional 7 deaths.
A total of 987 Iowans have recovered.
The additional 7 deaths were reported in the following counties:
• Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Polk County, 1 adult, 1 older adult, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Louisa County, 1 middle-age (41-60 years)
• Tama County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
Following are local and regional statistics from the state's new COVID-19 resource website, www.coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Crawford County statistics as of 10 a.m. on April 15
6 confirmed cases
1 death – older adult 61-80
5 confirmed cases recovered – 1 adult, 2 middle age adults, 2 older adults
46 people tested
Hospitalizations and hospital resources in Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) 4 as of 10 a.m. on April 15
(RMCC 4 covers Crawford, Harrison, Shelby, Audubon, Pottawattamie, Cass, Mills, Montgomery, Adams, Fremont, Page and Taylor counties)
3 COVID-19 patients hospitalized
0 admitted in the last 24 hours of reporting time and date
2 patients in intensive care units (ICU)
0 patients on ventilators
390 inpatient beds available
44 ICU beds available
68 ventilators available
Hospitalizations and hospital resources in Iowa, as of 10 a.m. on April 15
175 COVID-19 patients hospitalized
24 admitted in the last 24 hours of reporting time and date
84 patients in ICU
48 patients on ventilators
7,937 inpatient beds available
569 ICU beds available
694 ventilators available
Long-term care outbreaks
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Bremer County – 19 cases
Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids, Linn County – 107 cases
Linn Manor Care Center in Marion, Linn County – 15 cases
Lutheran Living Senior Campus in Muscatine, Muscatine County – 8 cases
Wilton Retirement Community in Wilton, Muscatine County – 9 cases
On With Life in Ankeny, Polk County – 24 cases
Trinity Center at Luther Park in Des Moines, Polk County – 25 cases
Premier Estates of Toledo in Toledo, Tama County – 49 cases
McCreedy Home in Washington, Washington County – 25 cases
The state's new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.
