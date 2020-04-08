The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 97 additional positive cases for a total of 1,145 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,151 negative tests for a total of 12,821 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
A total of 79 counties report positive COVID-19 cases.
According to IDPH, an additional death was also reported:
• Linn County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 97 individuals include:
• Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Benton County, 1 child (0-17 years)
• Black Hawk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Cedar County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Crawford County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Harrison County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Henry County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
• Johnson County, 10 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adult (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 1 child (0-17 years), 4 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)
• Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Muscatine County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Scott County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Warren County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Washington County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Webster County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Woodbury County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Worth County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.