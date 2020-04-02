The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) gave the following statistics on Thursday for COVID-19 in Iowa.
66 additional positive cases, total of 614 positive cases.
Two additional deaths: two older adults (61-80) in Linn County
Total of 11 deaths to date
Total of 8,054 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
Following are the locations and age ranges of the 66 additional cases.
• Allamakee County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80) years
• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Boone County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Bremer County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Cerro Gordo County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Clay County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Clinton County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Jones County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Marshall County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Poweshiek County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Winneshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Woodbury County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• NOTE: A Des Moines County resident previously reported positive turned out to be negative. A previously identified Poweshiek County resident was actually a resident of Linn County
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
Gov. Kim Reynolds will conduct a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
Following are the cases by county to date. Positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 63 of Iowa’s 99 counties.
- Linn - 104
- Polk - 87
- Johnson - 80
- Washington - 36
- Dallas - 31
- Scott - 25
- Dubuque - 22
- Muscatine - 19
- Tama - 17
- Allamakee - 15
- Cedar - 11
- Cerro Gordo - 10
- Harrison - 10
- Clinton - 9
- Marshall - 9
- Black Hawk - 8
- Benton - 7
- Jasper - 7
- Poweshiek - 7
- Woodbury - 7
- Warren - 6
- Henry - 5
- Iowa - 5
- Jones - 5
- Monona - 5
- Pottawattamie - 4
- Sioux - 4
- Story - 4
- Winneshiek - 4
- Buchanan - 3
- Hancock - 3
- Mahaska - 3
- Shelby - 3
- Van Buren - 3
- Boone - 2
- Clay - 2
- Clayton - 2
- Fayette - 2
- Mitchell - 2
- Obrien - 2
- Page - 2
- Adair - 1
- Appanoose - 1
- Audubon - 1
- Bremer - 1
- Butler - 1
- Carroll - 1
- Crawford - 1
- Delaware - 1
- Des Moines - 1
- Dickinson - 1
- Guthrie - 1
- Hardin - 1
- Jackson - 1
- Jefferson - 1
- Keokuk - 1
- Kossuth - 1
- Madison - 1
- Montgomery - 1
- Taylor - 1
- Wapello - 1
- Webster - 1
- Wright - 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.