Weather Alert

...ICY TRAVEL POSSIBLE EARLY FRIDAY... .RAIN WILL CHANGE TO FREEZING RAIN TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING OVER NORTHWEST, WEST CENTRAL, AND NORTH CENTRAL IOWA. THE TRANSITION WILL BEGIN IN FAR NORTHWEST IOWA LATER THIS EVENING AND PROGRESS EASTWARD TO THE I-35 CORRIDOR OVER NORTH CENTRAL IOWA BY MID-MORNING FRIDAY. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE, MOSTLY ON ELEVATED SURFACES SUCH AS UNTREATED BRIDGES AND POWER LINES. SLIPPERY ROADS MAY ALSO CAUSE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS FOR THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE, HOWEVER MOST ROADWAY IMPACTS SHOULD SUBSIDE DURING THE DAYLIGHT HOURS. THE PRECIPITATION, WHICH MAY END AS LIGHT SNOW WITH JUST A DUSTING EXPECTED, WILL COME TO AN END FROM WEST TO EAST FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING INTO EARLY FRIDAY EVENING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...MAINLY FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...NORTH CENTRAL INTO WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...ICE ACCUMULATION ON ELEVATED SURFACES SUCH AS BRIDGES AND POWER LINES. SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS MAY IMPACT THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE PRECIPITATION MAY END AS LIGHT SNOW WITH ANY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS JUST A DUSTING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&