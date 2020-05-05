Since late last week, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Crawford County has quadrupled while the number of tests given has increased by about two and one-half times.
COVID-19 cases in Crawford County
Data as of 10 a.m. Monday, May 4
Total confirmed cases: 96
Total people tested: 206
Total confirmed cases recovered: 22
Total deaths: 1
Cases by age group
Adults, 40; Middle Aged, 48; Older, 8; Elderly, 0
Data as of 10 a.m. Sunday, May 3
Total confirmed cases: 78
Total people tested: 180
Total confirmed cases recovered: 20
Total deaths: 1
Data as of 10 a.m. Thursday, April 30
Total confirmed cases: 24
Total people tested: 85
Total confirmed cases recovered: 10
Total deaths: 1
Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) 4 status
Data as of 10 a.m. Monday, May 4
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 3
COVID-19 patients admitted in the last 24 hours: 1
COVID-19 patients in intensive care beds: 2
Patients on ventilators: 0
Inpatient beds available: 209
Intensive care beds available: 40
Available ventilators: 69
Statewide cases
Data as of 10 a.m. Monday, May 4
As reported by Gov. Kim Reynolds at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5
Additional confirmed cases: 408
Total confirmed cases: 10,111
Nearly 80% of the additional new cases are in the 22 counties in which restrictions have remained in place
Of the 408 additional cases, 261 are in Polk and Woodbury counties
New negative cases: 3,000
Total negative cases: 50,458
Total number of tests conducted: 60,569; about 1 in every 52 Iowans has been tested
Total recoveries: 3,572 for 35% recovery rate
Additional deaths: 19
Total deaths: 207
Reynolds said, “We know that the virus causes the most serious illness for older adults and those with underlying health conditions. Iowa’s deaths are consistently among this most vulnerable population.
"Fifty-six percent of the deaths are residents of long term care facilities. And despite the many, many proactive steps taken early on to protect our most vulnerable Iowans, preventing COVID-19 from impacting long-term care facilities is extremely challenging. We continue to work closely with our long-term care facilities across the state to test the staff and residents.
"We’re doing both diagnostic and serology testing to ensure that they have adequate supply and proper use of PPE (personal protective equipment) and provide guidance on enhanced infection control measure. We’re going to continue to be proactive and work with our facilities across the state and do everything we can, just as they are, to make sure that we’re protecting our most vulnerable during these very, very challenging times.”
Outbreaks have occurred to date at 28 long-term care facilities in following 12 counties (all located in central or eastern Iowa): Black Hawk, Bremer, Dallas, Dubuque, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Tama and Washington
Outbreaks at employers
Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, released the names and statistics for businesses where outbreaks have occurred.
She said that Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state medical director and epidemiologist, determined that it was necessary to protect the public health to release the name of an employer when there has been an outbreak.
An outbreak is defined as 10 percent absenteeism or 10 percent of the workforce is a confirmed case or is identified as a close contact, in a single location of an employment setting which constitutes a high-risk environment for the potential of COVID transmission, such as a congregate setting in which social distancing is impossible or impracticable including, but not limited to, meat packing plants, food and beverage processing plants factories with production lines and warehouses.
Tyson Foods, Columbus Junction, 221 positive cases, 26 percent of employees tested
* Tyson Fresh Meats announced on April 20 that it would resume limited operations at its pork plant in Columbus Junction on April 21 after being idle for two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.
Iowa Premium National Beef, Tama, 258 positive cases, 39 percent of employees tested
* The plant reopened on April 20 after being closed for two weeks.
Tyson Foods, Waterloo, 444 positive cases, 17 percent of employees tested
* Tyson Fresh Meats announced on April 22 that it planned to indefinitely suspend operations at its Waterloo pork plant. On April 30, the company announced that it was partnering with Matrix Medical Network, a leading clinical services company, to help ensure the safety and health of their team members and contractors as the company begins to reopen some facilities.
Tyson Foods, Perry, 730 positive cases, 58 percent of employees tested
* The company announced on April 19 that it was going to close the plant for one day for deep cleaning.
TPI Composites in Newton (a wind turbine blade manufacturer), 131 positive cases, 13 percent of employees tested
* The company announced on May 2 that it had completed COVID-19 testing on nearly all of its Newton associates and that it had proactively conducted mandatory COVID-19 testing for nearly all of its associates at its Newton facility on April 25. During that time, TPI paused production and undertook another deep clean of the facility.
At Tuesday's news conference, Reisetter said, “We really do appreciate the employers working with the department of public health to offewr testing to their employees. Identification and isolation of ill employees helps to prevent the spread of the virus within the community."
She later explained that the 10 percent figure is what IDPH uses during the influenza season.
“It’s a consistent standard that we apply as we’re looking at flu activity throughout the state,” Reisetter said. “We ask schools, for example, to report to the department when they have more than 10 percent of their students out ill. It’s just building off of what we use for influenza surveillance.”
