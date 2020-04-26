The Crawford County Hunger Fighters (CCHF) will put on another food distribution event on Tuesday, April 28, at the 20th Street Elementary School from 3 to 6 p.m.
Signatures and income information are waived for the food distribution.
Those who want to make a contribution may go online at https://my.cheddarup.com/c/cchf or mail a check made out to Crawford County Hunger Fighters to 500 N. 24th Street, Denison, Iowa 51442.
