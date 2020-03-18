From Chuck Ettleman, Secretary, Crawford County Solid Waste Commission
9:56 a.m., March 18
Crawford County’s Solid Waste & Recycling Transfer Facility located at 2176 Buffalo Road will be closed for all residential drop off services effective immediately through April 1st. The Commission will reevaluate health risks at that time.
This applies to drop off residential garbage, recycling, appliances, brush or leaves. This closing does not affect residential curbside garbage and recycling collection.
Crawford County Solid Waste takes pride in providing services that protect the environment. This decision to close the transfer facility is made to reduce scale house traffic and exposure to COVID-19 virus. Our Commission will continue efforts to help protect our community and staff.
Carroll County & Shelby County have adopted the same policy.
If you have any questions regarding this closing feel free to call 712-263-8454.
