From Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure
Shortly after 4 p.m. on April 30, deputies responded to an apartment above the Trailside Bar and Grill located at 110 370th street in Carnarvon. The nature of the call was a juvenile female had been found locked in an apartment.
Upon arrival, deputies met with the reporting party and learned that her juvenile daughter was found locked in an apartment occupied by 39-year-old Nathan Dale Landrum. Deputies interviewed Landrum at his apartment, and then transported him to the Sac County Sheriff’s office for further questioning. The mother of the juvenile brought her to the sheriff’s office for additional questioning as well.
Deputies learned from the juvenile that Landrum had friended her on Facebook and had been sending her messages on messenger. The juvenile female alleges that Landrum had sexual intercourse with her while in his apartment just before her mother arrived.
Deputies executed a search warrant at 110 370th Street in Carnavon. During the search, deputies seized electronics including tablets, cell phones, a PS4 and computer hard drives.
Landrum was booked in the Sac County Jail and charged with sexual abuse 3rd, a Class C felony, and lascivious acts with a child, a Class D felony. Landrum’s bond is $15,000. He is waiting for an initial appearance before the Sac County magistrate judge.
Sac County Sexual Assault Response Team assisted with the investigation.
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
