WARRANTY DEED
Helen C. Malloy to Helen C. Malloy Life Estate, Mary C. Gray, Kathleen A. Lawler, Patrick L. Malloy, Michael J. Malloy and Sheila M. Nebbia: a part of the NE¼, and a part of the E½ of the NW¼ of Section 34, Jackson Township.
Tage S. Henkelman to David and Veronica Alvarado: Lot 22, 23, 24 in Block 1 Holmes Addn, Denison, Iowa; $183,000.
Merwin and Florence Hall Trust, Christine Rae Cross and Paulette Frazier, co-trustees, to Thomas R. Grote: Lot 1 of the NE¼ of the SE¼ and Lot 2 of the SE¼, all in Section 27 Boyer Township; $1,466,756.
Verta Mae Von Tersch Trust, Dale Von Tersch and Larry Von Tersch, trustees, to Gene Von Tersch: Lot 1 of the SW¼ of the SW¼ of Section 12, Washington Township.
Richard Lee and Linda K. McCoid to Jorge Vargas Saldana: Lot 1 of the SE¼ of the NW¼ of Section 17 Union Township; $138,000.
Daniel D. Teckenburg Revocable Trust, Carol L. Teckenburg, trustee, to Tonya Boomgarden: All that part of the East 16.60 acres of the NE¼ of the NW¼ and all that part of the NW¼ of the NE¼ lying Southeasterly of the Boyer River Drainage District No. 2; the West 17.0 acres of the S½ of the NE¼ of the NE¼; and all that part of the W½ of the NW¼ of the NE¼ of the NE¼ lying South and West of the center of County Road #942, all in Section 18, Milford Township; the E¾ of the N½ of the NE¼ of the NE¼ and all that part of land on the North side of the center of County Road #942 situated in the NW corner of the NE¼ of the NE¼. East 3 acres of the S½ of the NE¼ of the NE¼ of Section 18, Milford Township except Lot 1 of the NW¼ of the NE¼ of Section 18, Milford Township.
Melissa S. Bauer, formerly Melissa S. Feddersen, and James D. Bauer to Melissa S. Bauer and James D. Bauer: Denison Normal School Addn Lot 3, Blk 3 Denison, Iowa.
Mario A. Mauricio and Cristina G. Mauricio to Lui Alonso Mendez Romero: Denison City View 3rd Addn Lot 5, Denison, Iowa; $116,000.
James Samuelson, Ben Segebart and Amy Segebart to Ben Segebart: Dow City Original Town Lot 1, Blk 3; $4,500.
Keli R. Ballantine and Ian F. Ballantine to Rogelio Valdez Zarazua and Jaclyn Christine Valdez: the S76’ of the N311’ of the W150’ of the NW¼ of the NW¼ of Section 12, Denison Township; $120,000.
Sylvan Mattes and Rhonda Mattes to Stephani Sani Saidou: the NE¼ of the NW¼ and the SE¼ of the NW¼ of Section 12, East Boyer Township.
Jessica Briggs and James Briggs to Manuel Barroso Chavez: Lot 2 Blk 54 in the City of Denison; $66,000.
Nathan Herkowitz to Thomas F. Hast: Lot 10 Blk 17, Dow City, Iowa; $1,000.
Jerad Wessel and Margaret Wessel to Zachary J. Farrow and Jennifer C. Farrow: Lot 3 Blk 11 in the First Addition to the City of Vail; $78,000
Seth Weis and Whitney Weis to Byron Jeronimo: North 57’ Lot 10 in Sunrise Replat of Blk 1 & 27 and that part of 5th Avenue North as originally platted, lying between the East line of North 19th Street and the West line of North 12th Street and the alleys as originally platted, there on in the City of Denison, Iowa
Blue Diamond Living Trust, Lois Schechinger, trustee, to Dennis and Karen Kasperbauer Trust, Dennis D Kasperbauer and Karen K. Kasperbauer, trustees: the N½ of the NE¼ of Section 16, Nishnabotna Township; $576,000.
Luis Navar and Guadalupe Navar to Fabiola Navar: Lot 1 except the south 75’ thereof, Blk 113 in the City of Denison; $78,000.
Denco B Ltd to Premier Ag Supply LLC: a parcel of land located in the S½ of the NE¼ of Section 36, Morgan Township; $105,000
Growmark Inc to Steven L. Struck and Tracy Ann Struck: Lot F Southern Heights Second Addition to the City of Schleswig; $46,250
Vickie Huebner to Mathew Pfadenhauer and Zoey Smith: Lot 3 of Homesite Addition to the incorporated City (formerly town) of Schleswig, Iowa; $117,500
Emilia Esperanza Requeno and Jose Esae Requeno to Oveth A. Requeno Nolasco: the West 50’ of Lots 1, 2, & 3 of Blk 139, in the Incorporated city of Denison; $40,000.
Larry Dean Kastner to Emilia Esperanza Requeno and Josue Esau Requeno Nolasco: Lots 9, 10 & 11 in Blk 4 in Clarke’s Addition to the City of Charter Oak, Iowa; $22,000.
Paul T. Xiong to Skylar Mikels: Lot 7 and the E½ of Lot 8 Blk 121 Denison, Iowa; $160,500.
Laura J. Herzig, Richard J. Hertzig and Monica M. Neese to Elizabeth L. Lawler: ½ interest in the West 51’ Lot 10 and the W½ of Lot 9 except a tract 10’ x 20’ running East and West in the NE corner of he W½ of said lot 9 all in Blk 11 Westside, Iowa.
Todd L. Slechta and Joni Slechta to Kortney Lea Wessman: Lot 9 and the W½ of Lot 8 in Blk 19 as said lots are laid down & described on the plat of the Subdivisions of Blk 21, 22 & 23 and the S½ of Blk 18 & 19 in the Incorporated City of Schleswig; $66,000.
Freddie D. Jepsen and Shirleen Jepsen to Daniel Jepsen and Danyel Jepsen: the N½ of the NW¼ Section 28 Hanover Township except Lot 1 of the NW¼ of the NW¼ of Section 28 Hanover Township; $280,000.
Dickie Lee Streck and Joleen K. Streck to Lahr Bros. Properties LLC: Lots 10, 11 & 12 of Blk 153 in the City of Denison except the South 77.5’of the East 42‘ of Lot 11 and except the South 77.5’ of Lot 12; $155,000.
GK Christiansen LLC to Norman E. Christiansen Trust and Ruby Lorraine Christiansen Trust, Norman E. Christiansen and Ruby Lorraine Christiansen, trustees: Parcel A of Lot 2 in the N½ of the NW¼ and in the NW¼ of the NE¼ all in Section 27 Hanover Township; $82,080.
Kimberly K. Willson to Steve M. Fineran: Lot 8 & 9 in Blk 1 in the City of Charter Oak, Iowa; $40,173.14.
Richard Wanberg to Steve M. Fineran: Lots 8 & 9 in Blk 1 in the City of Charter Oak, Iowa
Melvin B. Krayenhagen and Georgine A. Krayenhagen to Trent Claussen and Sharon Claussen: the W fractional ½ of the SW¼ Section 6 Morgan Township.
Adam D. Reis to Ashley Rangel, f/k/a Ashley Ries and Jose Rangel: Lot 1 in Blk 2 Highland Park Addition to the City of Denison; $95,000.
Marilyn L. Ettleman and Ace J. Ettleman to Kelly J. Garrett and Amber S. Garrett: all of Marilyn L. Ettleman’s 12.5% interest in the N½ Section 35 Willow Township and all of Marilyn L. Ettleman’s 22.222% interest in the E½ of the NW¼ and the NE¼ of the SW¼ Section 7 Union Township; $65,333.33.
Donald Clark and Mary Clark Joint Revocable Trust, LaDonna Mary Clark Mastromatteo, trustee, to Patrick Putnam: the SE¼ of Section 16 except all of the former CMC Heartland Partner’s 100’ wide and extra width property lying in and through the SE¼ of Section 16 Paradise Township; $650,000.
Donald Clark and Mary Clark Joint Revocable Trust, LaDonna Mary Clark Mastromatteo, trustee, to Kelly J. Garret and Amber S. Garrett and Eugene D. Garrett and Catherine M. Garrett: the NW¼ of the SW¼ and the SW¼ of the NW¼ of Section 15 Paradise Township and the SW¼ of Section 14 and the E½ of the E½ of the SE¼ of the SE¼ of Section 15 Paradise Township; $2,100,000.
Patrick Putman and Donna Putnam to Kelly J. Garret and Amber S. Garrett and Eugene D. Garrett and Catherine M. Garrett: the SE¼ of Section 16 except all of the former CMC Heartland Partner’s 100’ wide and extra width property lying in and through the SE¼ of Section 16 Paradise Township.
Kelly J. Garret and Amber S. Garret and Eugene D. Garret and Catherine M. Garret to Patrick Putnam and Donna L. Putnam: the E½ of the NW¼ and the NE¼ of the SW¼ of Section 7 Union Township.
George Sparks, Mary A. Floyd, Bearice Sparks, Crystal Belle Hoss, Isabella Blalock, Jana Plain and Lois Hester to Ingrid Lopez: Lot 10 and the W 10’ of Lot 11 Blk 80 in the City of Denison, Iowa; $23,000.
Marlyn F. Wiedmann to Marlyn F. Wiedmann Irrevocable Trust, Mary F. Wiedmann, trustee: Unit E of a Condominium in Union Park Plaza I described as Lot 1, 2, 11 & 12 and N½ of North-South alley as platted in Blk 24 all in the City of Denison.
Christopher Ullrich and Wendy Ullrich to Adams Land & Livestock LLC: that part of Outlot 5 & abandoned Chicago and North Western Railway Company right of way, lying West of creek known as Porter Creek all in the NE¼ of the NW¼ Section 14 Stockholm Township and Outlot A of the re-subdivisions of Outlots 2 & 3 to the Town of Boyer and Outlot 8 in the N½ of Section 14 and Outlot 10 in the SE¼ of Section 14 Stockholm Township
Nicholas Lee Miller and Kelsey Miller to Miguel Angel Alvarado and Evangelina Guerrero Alvarado: the E½ of lots 6 & 7 of Blk 4 in the Incorporated City of Denison, Iowa; $171,500.
Lisa James and Robert L. James to Christopher A. Ullrich and Wendy J. Ullrich: Lot 2 of the fractional W½ of the NW¼ of Section 7 Stockholm Township and the NW¼ of the SE¼ of Section 7 Stockholm Township; $552,000.
Warren A. Hawn and Betty R. Hawn to Erik Arellano: Lot 31 of 5th Ridgeway Addition to the City of Denison, Iowa and the W½ of Lot 32 8th Ridgeway Addition to the City of Denison; $193,500.
Nathaniel J. Nielsen and Brianna N. Nielsen f/k/a Briann N. Hansohn to Javier Garcia Jimenez and Angelica Parra Fonseca: the N 10’ of the W 75’ of Lot 9 and the W½ and the N 13½’ of the E½ of Lot 10 in Blk 6 in the City of Denison, Iowa; $113,000.
Lynn Katzer and Lisa Katzer to Laura Elise Harper: Lot 10, 11 & 12 in Blk 6 in the City of Buck Grove; $180,000.
Kevin F. Bohac and Christy A. Bohac to Steven M. Mikkelsen aka Steve Mikkelsen and Mary J. Mikkelsen aka Mary Mikkelsen: the NE¼ of Section 15 Westside Township except Lot 1 of the N½ of the NE¼ of Section 15 Westside Township.
MarLene Bachman to Jeremy Derek Jepsen: a parcel of land in the W½ of the SW¼ of Section 35 Morgan Township; $115,000.
Curtis J. Butler and Joyce A. Butler to Sean P. Houston: Lot 1 of the N½ of the SW¼ of Section 9 Paradise Township; $80,000.
QUIT CLAIM DEED
Cindy M. Larson to T&C Larson Family Trust: the W½ of the SW¼ of Section 25, and the N½ of the NW¼, the SE¼ of the NW¼ and the NW¼ of the NE¼ of Section 26, Hanover Township.
Scott and Mary Roberts to Scott L. Roberts and Mary C. Roberts: the W½ of the SE¼ and the E½ of the SW¼ of Section 30, the NE¼ and the E 60 acres of the NW¼ of Section 31, Boyer Township.
David Iniguez Ponce and Maria Angela Avila De Iniguez to David Iniguez Ponce and Maria Angela Avila De Iniguez: Lot 55 5th City View Addition, Denison, Iowa.
Carl J. Muff and Mary Lou Muff Revocable Trust, Carl J. Muff and Mary Lou Muff, trustees, to Richard Lee and Linda K. McCoid: Lot 1 of the SE¼ of the NW¼ of Section 17 Union Township.
Larry E. Von Tersch and Kathryn J. Von Tersch to Dale N. Von Tersch: NW¼ of the SW¼ of Section 12, Washington Township.
City of Denison to B Bar R Livestock Transportation, Inc: Parcel A of Lot 3 of the NW¼ NW¼ Section 14, Denison Township, except for the area occupied by the East Boyer River flood protection levee and 10’ perpendicular to the southwest tow of the levee, and except for the access road from South 8th Street to the levee, subject to any easements of record.
Eder Garcia f/k/a Edar Otoniel Garcia Herrera and Elisamarie Garcia: the N50’of lots 5 and 6 and the W35’of Lot 4, and the E15’of the N1/3 of Lot 4, Blk 22, Denison, Iowa.
Ted Baccam and Nancy Baccam to Dukester Properties Inc: Denison Blk 109 W 65’ Lot 1
Rodney P. Bell and Kristi D. Bell to Bell Holdings LLC: Lot 4 Blk 3 in the City of Vail, Iowa
G&M Family Trust, Melvin B. Krayenhagen, Georgine A. Krayenhagen and Yvonne M. Colshan, trustees, to Melvin B. Krayenhagen Trust 12/16/2019: SE¼ and the SW¼ of Section 1 Soldier Township except a part of the E½ of the SE¼ of Section 1 Soldier Township and the S½ of the NE fractional ¼ of Section 1 Soldier Township except that part thereof lying within Lot 1 of the E½ of the NE fractional ¼ of Section 1 Soldier Township.
G&M Family Trust, Melvin B. Krayenhagen, Georgine A. Krayenhagen and Yvonne M. Colshan, trustees, to Georgine A. Krayenhagen Trust 12/16/2019: the SE¼ and the SW¼ of Section 1 Soldier Township except a part of the E½ of the SE¼ of Section 1 Soldier Township and the S½ of the NE fractional ¼ of Section 1 Soldier Township except that part thereof lying within Lot 1 of the E½ of the NE fractional ¼ of Section 1 Soldier Township.
Rafael G. Andrade to Antonio Gutierrez-Moreno and Maria Dolores Andrade de Gutierrez: the N 80’ of Lot 7 Blk 112 of the City of Denison.
Ricky D. Brodersen and Mary Brodersen to Ricky D. Brodersen and Mary Brodersen: E½ of the NW¼ of Section 14 Stockholm Township and the E¾ of the W½ of the NW¼ of Section 14 Stockholm Township.
Angela S. Kiler and Karl J. Kiler to Phyliss M. Poggensee: the E½ NW¼ oF Section 8 Hayes Township and N½ SW¼ of Section 4 Hayes Township.
Dylan Krohnke and Kayla Krohnke to Sean Krohnke and Josie Krohnke: the N½ of the SE¼ of Section 31 Otter Creek Township.
Court Officer deed
Louise Maack Estate, Sheila Groth and Mary Rasmussen Co Executors to Steven Kasperbauer: the West 40’ of Lot 7 Blk 100 & 101 in the City of Denison and Parcel A of Lot 8 Blk 101 in the City of Denison; $60,000
Louise Maack Estate, Sheila Groth and Mary Rasmussen Co Executors to Denco B Ltd: E½ of the NE¼ of Section 9, Goodrich Township, Denison Iowa; $555,074.
Sheriff’s deed
To S&S Construction: Lot 12 Blk 5 City of Denison; $15,000.
state tax lien
Iowa Workforce Development against Parent BG OPCO TRS, LLC
Iowa Workforce Development against Troy E. Beam $2,306.04
Iowa Department of Revenue against Todd L. Ahrenholtz $3,779.21
Iowa Department of Revenue against Angela G. Ahrenholtz $3,779.21
