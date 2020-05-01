From Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure
On Tuesday, April 28, around 12 p.m., sheriff’s officials responded to the 500 block of Walnut Street in Early on a report of a suspicious car that was occupied.
When the responding deputy arrived, he found a black Chrysler 200 with no license plates occupied by two adult males. Upon contact, these males tried to walk away and were detained. Additional sheriff’s units responded.
During further questioning, neither occupant could tell deputies the name of the owner of the car and stated that they were waiting for the owner to bring license plates. Based on their actions and stories, the sheriffs K-9 unit responded.
K-9 Petey indicated the odor of illicit drugs coming from within the car. Sheriff’s officials searched the passenger compartment. Assorted drug paraphernalia was located consistent with methamphetamine and marijuana use. During the search of the trunk, deputies located an unloaded .22 caliber handgun in a duffle bag. Both occupants denied ownership of the gun.
Both men were identified and released. The handgun will be sent to the DCI Criminalistics Lab for forensic testing to determine if either man’s fingerprints or DNA is located on the gun.
The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending forensic testing.
Sheriff McClure reports this case is a perfect example of “see something, say something”.
"Alert people identified suspicious activity in their neighborhood and called. As a result, we were able to seize a handgun and drug paraphernalia."
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
