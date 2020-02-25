WARRANTY DEED
Laura J. Hertzig and Richard J. Jertzig, Monica M. Nees to Elizabeth L. Lawler: ½ interest in the W 51’ to Lot 10 and the W½ of Lot 9, except a tract 10’ x 20’ running East and West in the NE corner of the W½ of said Lot 9 all in Blk 11, Westside.
Matthew A. Scheuring and Hannah Scheuring to Nels J. Olson and Stephany L. Olson: Lot 1 & 2 of the NW¼ of Section 26 Hayes Township; $$115,000
Lois Ernst, Jerry Ernst and Barbara Ernst to Ryan Ernst and Laura Ernst: Lot 3 of the NE¼ of the NE¼ of Section 1, Morgan Township; $15,000
Christopher Ullrich and Wendy Ullrich to Dennis R. Sykes: Lots 13 and 14 Blk 5 in the City of Boyer; $1,800
Lois Ernst, Dianne Taylor, Allen Ernst and Cheryl Ernst, Donita Mork and Daniel Mork, Michael Queenan and Christina Queenan to Jerry Ernst and Barbara Ernst: Lot 3 of the NE¼ of the NE¼ of Section 1 Morgan Township.
Putnam Farms Inc to Patrick M. Putnam and Donna L. Putnam: Lot 3 of the SE¼ of the SE¼ of Section 5, E½ of the NE¼, N½ of the SE¼ and the SW¼ of the SE¼ of Section 8 Union Township.
Jestin Bral and Kara Bral to Wade Miller: Lot 1 and the E 30’ of Lot 2 Blk 9 of the Subdivision of Out Lots “A” and “B” City of Schleswig; $83,000
Jeremy J. Williams and Angela N. Williams to Alan Ray Larson and Nancy Jo Larson: Lot 15 in Brummer Estates (formerly known as Country Club West Estates) Addition to the City of Denison
Sheryl A. Jennelle to Earl S. Nelson and Carolyn J. Nelson: Lots 1, 2, and 3 Jones Addition to the City of Charter Oak; $60,000
Matthew Hildebrand and Mary K. Hildebrand to Brandon Hofeldt and Megan E. Hofeldt: Lot 1 Blk 2 Fourth Ridgeway Addition to the City of Denison; $167,000
Brad C. Agan and Christ E. Agan to Michael Bremser and Kandy Bremser: Lot 18 and E½ of Lot 17 in Blk 32 Milwaukee Land Company’s First Addition to the City of Manilla.
Rick Crampton and Carol Crampton to Taya Rose Coyle and Keagen J. Seidl: Lot 3 and the S½ of Lot 2 Blk 27 Swanson’s Third Addition to the City of Kiron; $79,000
Kevin DeWolf to Howard G. Beam and Corrine C. Reitz: Lots 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 & 12 in Blk 3 Wagoner and Evan Addition to the City (formerly Town) of Arion; $7,500
QUIT CLAIM DEED
Santos Maria Galdamez Sandoval to Isabel Causor: Lot 2 of the E½ of the SE¼ of the SW¼ of the NW¼ of Section 12 Denison Township.
Helen O. Siemer to Randal L. Feser, Mary J. Freund and Dean Fesr: Lots 1 & 2 in Blk 4 in the Incorporated Town of Dow City.
Trent Auen to Brinda L. Auen: Lot 4 of Blk 12 in Western Town Lot Company’s First Addition to the City of Kiron.
Sindy G. Perez and Marcelino Perez Encino to J & S Investments, Inc: E20’ of Lot 10 & W 30’ of Lot 11 Blk 17 and N 30’ of 3rd Avenue North (formerly Benefit Street) lying S of and abutting on said property in the Incorporaed City of Denison.
Sindy. G. Perez and Marcelino Perez Encino to J & S Investments, Inc: Lot 1 of the N½ of the SE¼ of the SW¼ of Section 15 Denison Township.
John Rosenau and Darla Rosenau to Tyler Rosenau: Lot 6 on Blk 15 in the City(formerly Town) of Charter Oak.
COURT OFFICER DEED
The Estate of Francis F. Mumm, Kenneth Mumm and Jim Mumm, Executors to Francis F. Mumm Trust: the S½ of the NW fractional ¼ and the S 6.39 acres of the N½ of the NW fractional ¼ in Section 7 Boyer Township and the W½ of the SE¼ except therefrom the W 10 acres of that part thereof lying North and West of creek of Section 7 and Lots 2 & 3 and that part of Lot 1 lying S of Road No 358 in he Subdivision of the East 228 acres of Section 18 all in Boyer Township.
The Estate of Carleen J. Green to Edward C. Green: the W½ of the SW¼ of Section 15 Union Township and the E¾ of Section 15 Union Township except Lot 1 of the NE¼ of the SW¼ of Section 15 Union Township; $1,061,602.50
TAX LIEN
Iowa Workforce Development against IR & T Dozing & Excavating LLC, Penni Coenen; $4,424.42
Department of Treasury-Internal Revenue Service against Stock Trailer City Inc; $33,759.37
Iowa Workforce Development against Bruce J. McMullen; $3,199.30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.