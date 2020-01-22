QUIT CLAIM DEED
Melissa Aldag to Tommy Lee Bubke II: Lot 2 Blk 10 Subdivision of Outlots A & B in the City of Schleswig, Crawford County, IA.
James Lee Bral, Jr. and Joan E. Bral to James L. Bral Jr. and Joan E. Bral: the S½ of Lot 3 and all of Lot 4 & 5 in Blk 14 Western Town Lot Addition, Kiron, Crawford County, IA.
Shonda Schwager f/k/a Shonda Blum to Jeffery Blum a/k/a Jeffery W. Blum: Lots 3 & 4 and the E½ of Lot 5 in Blk 17 to the City of Manilla, Crawford County, IA.
Ruth A. Frazier and Lyle I. Frazier to WCSS, L.L.C. and Iowa Limited Liability Company: Lot 3 and the N½ of Lot 4 all in Blk 2, Holmes Addition to the City of Denison, Crawford County, IA.
Wayne R. McLaughlin to Colleen M. McLaughlin: Lot 2 Blk 80 in the Incorporated City of Denison, Crawford County, IA.
WARRANTY DEED
Victoria Romero, Frank Romero and Merly Yanira Romero Barrera to Raul Gomez Rosales and Ma Isabel Sandoval Ruiz: Lots 19 & 20, Fifth Ridgeway Addition to the City of Denison, Crawford County, IA; $147,000
Kenneth H. Aldag and Erna Mae Aldag Revocable Trust, Cindy Gray Trustee to Katie Gray: Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, & 5 in Blk 21 in the City of Deloit, Crawford County, IA; $20,000.
Robert D. Brown to Leslie Brown: The SW¼ of the NE¼ in Section 23, Denison Township and the NW¼ of the NE¼ in Section 23, Denison Township; $157,500.
Farmers Cooperative Elevator Company to Al’s Corner Oil: Lots 1 & 2 Blk 3, Westside and Lots 18, 19 & 20 in Blk 2 in the City of Westside and the N 80’ of Lot 10 and all of Lots 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 in Blk 2 City of Westside, Crawford County, IA.
John A Dieter and Deborah A. Dieter, Ann M. Wiebers and James Wiebers, Joleen M. McCarty and Dale McCarty, Michael E. Dieter and Lisa Dieter, Jennifer Simpson and Peter Simpson and Kathleen A. Niles and Douglas Niles to Dieter Pleasant View Legacy Farm, LLC: the SW¼ of Section 13, Milford Township except Lot 1 of the NW¼ of the SW¼ and except Lot 1 of the SW¼ of the SW¼.
Jennifer Krajicek and Jason Krajicek to Deny Delgado Rios: Lots 8 & 9 in Blk 104, City of Denison, Crawford County, IA; $78,000.
John C. Campbell and Joyce K. Campbell to Leslie A. Lewis and Phyllis M. Lewis: Apartment C of the Horizontal Property Regime known as Town View Condo located on Lots 10 & 11 of Blk 57 and a strip of land 20’ wide the entire breadth of and North of and abutting on said Lots 10 & 11 and the W 6’ of North-South alley between Lots 9 & 10 of Blk 57 and the W 6’ of the S 20’ of that portion of Church Street North of and abutting on the previously vacated North-South Alley in Blk 57, City of Denison, Crawford County, IA and the E 10’ of the North-South Alley between Lots 9 & 10 in Blk 57 and the E 10’ of the S 20’ of that portion of Church Street North of and abutting on the previously vacated North-South alley in Blk 57, City of Denison, Crawford County, IA; $123,000.
Podey Family Revocable Trust, James A. Podey, Trustee to Co-Partnership consisting of Merritt Daniel Comstock, Geary Steven Comstock and Douglas E. Comstock: the N½ of the NE¼ of the NE¼ of Section 33 Stockholm Township, Crawford County, IA.
Jeffery W. Blum to K&D Construction, L.L.C: Lots 3 & 4 and the E½ of Lot 5 in Blk 17 to the City of Manilla, Crawford County, IA; $25,000.
Brian W. Bruck to the City of Manilla: Lots 5 & 6 in Blk 21 in the Town of Manilla, Crawford County, IA; $12,000.
Monte Lapel and Helen Lapel and Tracey R. Hallberg and Paul Hallberg to Jeff Hudson and Gayla Hudson: Lot 2 of the SE¼ of Section 35, Township Stockholm Township and Lot 3 of the NE¼ of the SE¼ of Section 35, Stockholm Township, Crawford County, IA; $103,000.
Dale A. Wiebers and Lynda Wiebers to Julie J. Bruning: E½ of the W½ of the SE¼ in Section 1 Charter Oak Township, Crawford County, IA; $86,000.
Nicholas J. Koch and Krista Koch to Ryan J. Schurke and Katelyn M. Grothe: Lots 16 & 17, Blk 3 Westside, Crawford County, IA.
Eugene W. Schwanz and Carman K. Schwanz to Neil L. Vonnahme: the S½ of the S½ of the SW¼of Section 11 Jackson Township, Crawford County, IA.
COURT OFFICER DEED
Robert A. Janett Estate to Shaw Mansion, LLC: Lot 18 except the W 8.75’ and North 43.5’ thereof, and Lot 19 except the N 43.5’ thereof, in Blk 84 in the City of Denison, Crawford County, IA.
Kenneth D. Boell, Sr Estate to Nathan T. Brandt and Adam J. Brandt the E½ of the NW¼ of Section 17, Iowa Township, Crawford County, IA; $856,000.
Richard Joseph Sailer Estate to Steven L. Struck and Tracy A. Struck: Lot E Southern Heights Second Addition to the Town of Schleswig, Crawford County, IA; $50,000.
TAX LIEN
Iowa Department of Revenue against The Getaway: $6,721.27
Iowa Department of Revenue against Jeffrey Gallagher; $6,721.27
Iowa Department of Revenue against Jacki Gallagher; $6,721.27
