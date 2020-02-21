WARRANTY DEED
Kenneth H. Aldag and Erna Mae Aldag Revocable Trust, Cindy Gray, Trustee to Glen Aldag, Gene Aldag, Judy Krause and Cindy Gray: NE¼ of the SW¼ and the S½ of the NW¼ and the S½ of the NW¼ of the SE¼ all in Section 19, Milford Township.
Glen Aldag, Gene Aldag and Rebecca Aldag, Judy Krause and Duance Krause, and Cindy Gray and David Gray to Bright Day Farms L.L.C.: NE¼ of the SW¼ and the S½ of the NW¼ and the S½ of the NW¼ of the SE¼ all in Section 19, Milford Township.
Logan A. Tibben and Jessica Tibben to Nicholas Trainer and Kamalha Sonnichsen: Lot 4 and the E17’ of Lot 5, Blk 118 in the City of Denison; $90,000
Dale H. and Susan G. Hinners Revocable Trust dated March 19, 2018, Dale H. Hinners and Susan G. Hinners, co-trustees to Michael T. Eischeid: the SW¼ of the NW¼ and the NW¼ of the SW¼ of Section 26, Iowa Township; $693,000
Cassens/DeHaven Revocable Trust dated November 29, 2006, Barbara Cassens, Trustee to Roger L. Groth and Phyllis E. Groth: The NW fractional ¼ of Section 4, Morgan Township; $1317,500
Dentate Investments to Clemente Velasco: the N 63.5’ of Lot 5 of the subdivision of Lots 8, 9 and 10 of Blk 72, in the incorporated City of Denison; $19,900
Jose G. Montiel to Fredis Melgar: Lots 1 and 2 in Blk 19 in the City of Deloit; $11,500
Jayme Woods and Elizabeth M. Woods to Robert V. Ettleman: Lot 4 in Hillside First Addition to the City of Dow City; $215,000
George W. Salman and Susan R. Salmon to Florencia Altamirano: Lot 7 except the S 52’ thereof, in Blk 104 in the City of Denison.
Rubie E. Kastner a/k/a Rubie Kastner to Ross Kastner: SE¼ of the SW¼ of Section 5 and the S½ of the SW¼ of Section 6 all in Otter Township
Mesenbrink Trust Agreement dated August 25, 2003, Dennis A. Mesenbrink and Edith H. Mesenbrink, co-trustees to Daniel L. Schechinger Revocable Trust Dated July 9, 2019 and Rita L. Schechinger Revocable Trust, Dated July 9, 2019: undivided 1/8 interest in the E½ of the NW¼ of Section 12, Nishnabotna Township; $77,418.25
Craig L. Mesenbrink and Susan K. Mesenbrink to Daniel L. Schechinger Revocable Trust, Dated July 9, 2019 and Rita L. Schechinger Revocable Trust, Dated July 9, 2019: undivided 1/8 interest in the E½ of the NW¼ of Section 12 Nishnabotna Township; $77,418.25
Merle F. Mesenbrink and Deanna Mesenbrink to Daniel L. Schechinger Revocable Trust, Dated July 9, 2019 and Rita L. Schechinger Revocable Trust, Dated July 9, 2019: undivided 1/8 interest in the E½ of the NW¼ of Section 12, Nishnabotna Township; $77,418.25
Robert J. Jessen and Mary Jo Jessen and Karen J. Beaver nka Karen J. Greenlee and Jay Greenlee to Todd Jepsen and Tara Jepsen: the S fractional ½ of Section 19 Soldier Township.
Joseph G. Thelen and Cherith J. Thelen a/k/a Cherith JoAnn Thelen to Joseph G. Thelen and Cherith J. Thelen: the N1020’ of the E 700’ of the S 75 acres of the NE¼ all in Section 16 Milford Township and the NW¼ of the NW¼ of Section 15 Milford Township and the SE¼ of Section 9 Milford Township and the N 60 acres of the W½ of the NW¼ of Section 16 and the NE¼ of the NW¼ except Lot 1 thereof, of Section 17 Milford Township and the W½ of the SE¼ of Section 16 Milford Township.
Gwantha Cranford f/k/a Gwanetha Pritchard and Don Cranford to Keith F. Kerkhoff: the NE¼ of Section 35 Iowa Township; $1,360,000.
QUIT CLAIM DEED
Kendra Foster to Tyson Heistand: Parcel A of part of the NE¼ of the NE¼ of Section 15 and part of Lot 2 of the NW¼ of the NW¼ of Section 14 and part of the SW¼ of the NW¼ of Section 14 all in Boyer Township.
Sara Schroeder and Jacob S. Fryar to Sara Schroeder and Robert D. Carrasco: W½ of the NE fractional ¼ of Section 1, Iowa Township and the W 60 acres of the E 120 acres of the SE¼ of Section 36, Hayes Township.
Krystle DeWolf, n/k/a Krystle Rasmussen to Kevin DeWolf: Lots 2, 3, and 4 in Blk 4, Wagoner and Evans Addition to the Town of Arion and Lots 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12 in Blk 3, Wagoner and Evans Addition to the Town of Arion.
Lyn Salzkorn and Dennis Salzkorn to Juan Murillo: Lot 1 and Lot 2 Blk 8, Town of Charter Oak; $3,000
Chad Stephens and Dana Stephens to Phil’s Lawn, Landscaping & Nursery, LLC: Parcel A of Lot 3 of the SW¼ of the NW¼ of Section 14, Denison Township
City of Deloit to Derek D. Schillerberg: the N½ of the Nassau Street Right-of-Way abutting the north side of Lot 10 in Blk 2 in the City (formerly Town) of Deloit; $500
Stanley A. Ford and Margaret A. Ford to Stanley A. Ford: Lot 2 in Second City View Addition to the City of Denison.
COURT OFFICER DEED
The Estate of Brian P. O’Neill, Meghan O’Neill, Executor, to Jeniffer Lyn Chan: the N40’ of Lot 19 and the S 30’ of Lot 20 Blk 1, Holmes Addition to the City of Denison; $115,000.
The Estate of Brian P. O’Neill, Riley O’Neill, Executor, to Jeniffer Lyn Chan: the N40’ of Lot 19 and the S 30’ of Lot 20 Blk 1, Holmes Addition to the City of Denison
The Estate of Brian P. O’Neill, Meghan O’Neill, Executor, to Langenfeld Cattle Co., LLC: Lots 3, 4, 5, and 6 in the Subdivision of Lot 20 in the resubdivision of the W½ of the NE¼ and the E½ of the NW¼ of Section 14, Denison Township; $115,500
The Estate of Brian P. O’Neill, Riley O’Neill, Executor, to Langenfeld Cattle Co., LLC: Lots 3, 4, 5, and 6 in the Subdivision of Lot 20 in the Resubdivision of the W½ of the NE¼ and the E½ of the NW¼ of Section 14, Denison Township;
The Estate of Hazel Irene Rasmussen, Dennis Rasmussen, Executor to Collin J. Bandow: Lots 5 and 6 Blk 24 in the City of Manilla; $28,000
The Donna F. Holdsworth Estate, Sue Ballantine, Administrator to Mark Holdsworth: a ¼ interest in the W½ of the SW¼ of Section 29, Iowa Township.
The Estate of Jannel Kay Underwood, Maddi Underwood, Administrator to Dustin Burroughs: Lot 15 Blk 14 in the City of Charter Oak; $16,000
The Estate of Verdell Henningsen, Erica Henningsen, Executor, to Dennis Topf and Lori Topf: Parcel A of Lot 6 of the NE¼ of the NE¼ and Parcel A of the SE¼ of the NE¼ of Section 27, Charter Oak Township; $150,000
The Estate of Verdell Henningsen, Sara Townsend, Executor, to Dennis Topf and Lori Topf: Parcel A of Lot 6 of the NE¼ of the NE¼ and Parcel A of the SE¼ of the NE¼ of Section 27, Charter Oak Township;
The Estate of Lawrence Anthony McDonald to Idalia Magaly Ramirez Ramirez and Bayron Arnolodo Orellan Y Orella: Lot 11 in Blk 122 in the City of Denison; $68,000
The Estate of Verdell Henningsen, Erica Henningsen, executor to Adam Dorale and Karla Dorale: the NW¼ of the NE¼ and Lot 6 of the Subdivision of the NE¼ of the NE¼ and the SE¼ except the S 113 acres of the SE¼ all in Section 27 Charter Oak Township except Parcel A of Lot 6 of the NE¼ NE¼ & Parcel A of the SE¼ NE¼ of Section 27 Charter Oak Township; $680,190
The Estate of Verdell Henningsen, Sarai Townsend, executor to Adam Dorale and Karla Dorale: the NW¼ of the NE¼ and Lot 6 of the Subdivision of the NE¼ of the NE¼ and the SE¼ except the S 113 acres of the SE¼ all in Section 27 Charter Oak Township except Parcel A of Lot 6 of the NE¼ NE¼ & Parcel A of the SE¼ NE¼ of Section 27 Charter Oak Township
The Estate of James P. Boysen, Debra Colshan and Linette Meyer, executors to Debra Colshan and Linette Meyer: The SW¼ of the SW¼ of Section 16 and the E53 acres of the NW¼ of Section 21 all in Iowa Township.
The Estate of Vera G. Mesenbrink, Dennis Mesenbrink and Merle Mesenbrink, executors to Daniel L. Schechinger Revocable Trust, Dated July 9, 2019 and Rita L. Schechinger Revocable Trust, Dated July 9, 2019: undivided ½ interest in the E½ of the NW¼ of Section 12, Nishnabotna Township; $309,673
The Estate of Joan M. Wittrock, Craig Mesenbrink, executor to Daniel L. Schechinger Revocable Trust, Dated July 9, 2019 and Rita L. Schechinger Revocable Trust, Dated July 9, 2019: undivided 1/8 interest in the E½ of the NW¼ of Section 12, Nishnabotna Township; $77,418.25
TAX LIEN
Iowa Workforce Development against Lea A. Lounsbury, Westside; $3,518
Iowa Department of Revenue against Amy R. Lorenzen, Denison; $ 2,727.37
Iowa Department of Revenue against Amy R. Lorenzen, Denison; $4,844.89
Iowa Department of Revenue against Amy R. Lorenzen, Denison; $6,901.29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.