WARRANTY DEED
E. Eileen Heiden Trust dated June 5, 2013, Patricia A. Heiden, Trustee to William J. Heiden, Jerome K. Heiden, Jay C. Heiden, Patricia A. Heiden and John G. Heiden and undivided ½ interest and to: the W½ of the SW¼ of Section 17, East Boyer Township.
Verta Mae Con Tersch Trust, Dale Von Tersch and Larry Von Tersch, Co-Trustees to Jeremy Muff and Kathryn Muff: the N½ of the SE¼ of Section 11 Union Township; $556,002.50
Sandra Hunter and Allen Hunter and Kay White and Dennis White to Jeffrey Luetje and Dawn Luetje: the N½ of the NW¼ of Section 25 Westside Township and the N½ of the SE¼ of Section 24 Westside Township and the part of the S½ of the NE¼ of Section 24 Westside Township and the SE¼ of the SW¼ of Section 24 Westside Township and the N½ of the SW¼ South and East of roadway which crosses section line, also SW¼ of the SW¼ South and East of road all in Section 24 Westside Township and commencing at a point 1407’ directly West of the NE corner of the NE¼ of the SE¼ of Section 24 Westside Township and extending West in a direct line 300’ thence S in a line directly S 200’ thence directly E 300” thence directly N 200’ to the point of beginning; $1,034,167
Lloyd Hansen to ALS Property Group L.L.C. the S45’ of the N 75’ of Lots 15 & 16 except the W 10’ thereof, all in Blk 86 in the Incorporated City of Denison; $125,000
Pooja Partnership to Medallion Food and Beverage, L.L.C.: a tract of land located in the SW¼ of the NE¼ of Section 15 Denison Township.
Lonnie Blunk, Diana Blunk, Terry Blunk, Judy Blunk, Danny Blunk, Kay Blunk, Donnie Blunk, Janet Blunk, Bruce Blunk, Lynn Blunk, Bill Blunk, Patricia Blunk, Michael Blunk, Kim Blunk, Mark Blunk, Michelle Greene, Merrit Blunk and Patricia Blunk to Todd Jepsen: the S½ of the SE¼ and the SE¼ of the SW¼ of Section 13 Otter Creek Township; $912,600
John M. Hickey, Patricia Hickey and Michael P. Hickey to Jary J. Quandt and Debora J. Quandt: the S½ of the NE¼ of Section 27 and the N¼ of the NE¼ and the SE¼ of the NE¼ of Section 28 Jackson Township
United Bank of Iowa to Carlos Antonio Guerrero Campos and Ana M. Campos: Lots 3, 4 & 5 of Blk 4 in the Incorporated City of Deloit.
Michael Joseph Wingrove to Jeffery G. Haberberger and Cheryl A. Haberburger: Lot 13 in Bergman’s Addition to the City of Kiron; $86,500
Derick Bruhn and Amanda Bruhn to LS AT Farms LLC: County Auditor’s Parcel A of Lot 1 located in the SW¼ of Section 28 Morgan Township.
Richard & Lois Butler Family Trust, Lois E. Butler, Trustee to Theodore R. Butler: Lot 1 of the W½ of the fractional NW¼ of Section 2 Willow Township
Timothy Schiltz and Monica Schiltz to Jacob Smith: Lots 5 & 6 Blk 33 First Addition, City of Manilla; $15,716
Todd Jepsen and Tara Jepsen to Donald Blunk: a tract of land located in the SE¼ of the SE¼ of Section 13 Otter Creek Township.
Patrick J. Oxendale and Toni M. Oxendale to Kyle Jeffrey Gallagher: the N½ of lot 13 in Blk 8 in the City of Westside and Lots 14, 15 & 16 and the S 20’ of Lot 17 in Blk 8 in the City of Westside; $125,000
Ignacio Romero Trujillo and Karla Morales to Julio C. Navarro Galvan: the N½ of Lots 1 & 2 Blk 90 in the City of Denison; $26,000
Kimberly Wilson to Steve M. Fineran: a parcel of land located in the SW¼ of the NW¼ and NW¼ of the SW¼ Section 35 Stockholm Township
Richard Wanberg to Steve M. Fineran: a parcel of land located in the SW¼ of the NW¼ and NW¼ of the SW¼ Section 35 Stockholm Township.
Steve M. Fineran to Kimberly Wilson: Lots 8 & 9 in Blk 1 in the City of Charter Oak.
Robert M. Lueth and Mary Lynne Lueth to John Robert Bandow and Jennifer Josephine Bandow: the N50’ of Lot 2 in Meehan’s Addition to the City of Manilla; $25,000
QUIT CLAIM DEED
Joseph G. Nees to Elizabeth L. Lawler: the W51’ to Lot 10 and the W½ of Lot 9, except a tract 10’ x 20’ running E and W in the NE corner of the W half of said Lot 9 all in Blk 11 Westside.
Dylan Krohnke and Kayla Krohnke to Sean Krohnke and Josie Krohnke: the N½ of the NW¼ of Section 31 Otter Creek Township.
Sean Krohnke and Josie Krohnke to Dylan Krohnke: the N½ of the SE¼ of Section 31 Otter Creek Township.
Brandi J. Mefferd to John Clark Mefferd, JR a/k/a John C. Mefferd: Lot 4 except the N 33’ and except the E 75’ thereof in the Subdivision of Outlot “B” in the NE¼ of the NE¼ of Section 26 Nishnabotna Township.
COURT OFFICER DEED
The Estate of Kennerth T. Westrom to Hans Hoffmeier: the E½ of the SE¼ of Section 27 Union Township and an undivided 40.4% interest in and to the following described real estate: the NE¼ of Section 15 Washington Township.
The Estate of Wayne Arthur Sahl to Melvin Totten and Diana Totten: Lot 3 Plateau Addition to the City of Denison; $70,000
The Estate of Ladean Francis Bechen to LaDean Frances Bechen Testamentary Trust: the SW¼ and the W½ SE¼ of Section 22 Soldier Township.
Sheriff’s Deed
James R. Steinkuehler to Wells Fargo Bank NA: Lot 7 in Blk 56 and the S 20’ of the Second Avenue North (Formerly Church Street) N of and abutting thereon in the City of Denison.
TAX LIEN
Internal Revenue Service, Department of Treasury against Complete Concrete Systems, LLC; $582.66
Iowa Department of Revenue against Niki J. Kahl; $7,290
