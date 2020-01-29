A man who possessed child pornography was sentenced on January 27 to seven years in federal prison.
Raymond Painter, Jr., age 31, from Laurens, received the prison term after an August 19, 2019, guilty plea to one count of possession of child pornography.
In a plea agreement, Painter admitted that between April 15, 2013, and November 27, 2017, he possessed images and videos of child pornography. During the sentencing hearing, information was presented from Painter’s Google account that revealed online conversations between Painter and another individual during which Painter expressed a desire to have sex with very young girls, specifically girls between six and 11 years old.
Painter was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Painter was sentenced to 84 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Painter is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Timothy Duax and investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Laurens, Iowa Police Department and the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Department.
