At 9:33 p.m. on January 23, the Sac County Sheriff’s Office responded to Essentia Protein Solutions, Lytton, on a reported stabbing.
A male employee of Essentia, who was not working at the time, walked into the office area of the plant, grabbed a radio and radioed for someone to help him.
When Essentia staff arrived, they found 47-year-old Luke Clark, of Lytton, had been stabbed at least twice. The Clark was transported to Loring Hospital by Sac County Ambulance and then transferred to a Sioux City hospital. His condition at this time is unknown.
Sheriff’s officials arrived, and Clark identified his assailant as 57-year-old David Littlefield, of Lytton.
Sheriff’s officials located Littlefield at his home at 215 Oak Street in Lytton a short time later. A search warrant was served on the house where bloodied clothing and knife with what appears to be blood on it were located.
Sheriff’s officials, through their investigation, were able to determine that Clark had been stabbed in the front yard of a residence of 610 Railway Street in Lytton. After being stabbed, the male victim walked several blocks to Essentia Protein Solutions.
Littlefield was arrested and charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony and going armed with intent, a class D felony. He is currently in the Sac County Jail.
Sac County Ambulance, Lytton Fire Department and the Sac City Police Department all assisted.
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.