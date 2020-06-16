SCHEDULED TRAFFIC

Alison Frances Ranniger, Manning, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $195

Skyler Ann Freeman, Arion, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $335

Beth A. Guzman, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts; $201.56

Randy James Brockman Jr., Carroll, failure to yield vehicle on right; $262.50

Mario F. Martinez, Neligh, NE, no valid driver’s license; $472.50

Christian Douglas Heilesen, Denison, following too close; $195

Joshua John Wolterman, Arcadia, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $707.81

Dreyven Russell Ziegman, Dow City, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $403.75

Helen Marie Kroll, Remsen, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $566.25

Carlos Mejia, Omaha, NE, no valid driver’s license; $330

Shawn Rae Lamaak, Deloit, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $573.75

Rogelio Lopez Morales, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $330

Jacqueline A. Petersen, Fremont, NE, failure to maintain or use safety belts; $127.50

Matther Jordan Moran, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts; $127.50

Jeffrey Lynn Nelson, Schleswig, failure to maintain or use safety belt; $127.50

Ethan Paul Burroughs, Dunlap, minor using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense; $50

Marcelo Mesino Figueroa, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $330

Martha Claudia Causor Serrato, Vail, no valid driver’s license; $330

Michael Robert Peter, Dedham, failure to maintain or use safety belts; $127.50

Shane Travis Kepford, Dunlap, maximum width of vehicle; $330

Kaylie Rae Beam, Arion, violation of conditions of minors school license; $132.50

Majok Marko Riak, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit or operating; $330

Majok Marko Riak, Denison, failure to prove security against financial liability-accident; $735

Majok Marko Riak, Denison, failure to maintain control; $195

Majok Marko Riak, Denison, operating a non-registered vehicle; $127.50

Joaquin Santos Ortega, Denison, Following too close; $195

Johnet Weah, Denison, operating a non-registered vehicle.

Gavin Edward Coates, Denison, operating a non-registered vehicle; $127.50

Jacquleine, Denison; $127.50

Mariano Moreno Valenuela, Denison, operating a non-registered vehicle; $127.50

Adam Garzon Yartz, Denison, failure to obey stop or yield sign; $195

Yeferson Daniel Orellana Ramirez, Denison, violation of instruction permit limitation; $127.50

Mark Joseph Wassom, Vail, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $427.50

Lazaro Carratala Terrero, Denison, operating a non-registered vehicle; $127.50

Julio Paez Arias, Denison, operating a non-registered vehicle; $168.75

Victor A Quezada Hernandez, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts; $161.25

Daniel James Boyle, Correctionville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; $127.50

Mario Antonio Aristondo Ramos, Denison, failure to maintain control; $262.50

Devan Edward Dahleen, Charter Oak, violation of instruction permit limitation; $168.75

Jakob David Bieret, Wall Lake, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $195

Christine Marie Belt, Dow City, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $402.50

Yohandy Reyes Guerra, Denison, improper use of handicapped parking space; $330

Francisca R. Ramirez, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $735

Francisca R. Ramirez, Denison, violation of instruction permit limitation; $127.50

Francisca R. Ramirez, Denison, failure to obey stop sign and yield of right of way; $195

Allan Leo Kock, Westside, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $200

Amelia Velazquez, Denison, operating a non-registered vehicle; $127.50

Amelia Velzaquez, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $397.50

Pascual Raymundo, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $330

Dennis Charles Kasperbauer, Carroll, no Iowa fuel permit; $330

Dennis Charles Kasperbauer, Carroll, CMV-violation of trip permits; $127.50

Christopher Keith Friedrichsen, Westside, dark window/windhield; $127.50

Juan Lares Morales, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $330

Johnet Weah, failure to prove security against liability-non-accident; $566.25

Johnet Weah, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $465

Marco Antonio Vazquez Aldana, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $465

David Douglas Jepsen, Kiron, operating a non-registered vehicle; $161.25

Luis Alonso Guerrero Bonilla, failure to have a valid driver’s license or permit for operating; $330

Emilio Espino, Des Moines, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating.

Jacob Edward Brewer, Spokane, WA, failure to obey stop or yield sign; $195

Stephanie Lenae Adams, Dow City, insufficient number of head lamps; $100.50

Katherine Marie Bergman, Arthur, operating a nonregistered vehicle; $127.50

Chad Allen Martin Jr., Halbur, failure to obey traffic control device; $195

Eber A. Ramirez Bailon, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $330

Cabrera Cabrera De Leon, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts; $127.50

Steven Lee Kanealy, Carroll, DUS-driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $526.56

SPEEDING 21+

Cory G. Mether, Logan; $228.75

Jeffrey Paul Walkup, Glidden; $201.75

SPEEDING 16-20

Carlos Mejia, Omaha, NE; $181.50

Anthony Patrick Gill, Des Moines; $181.50

Mark Joseph Wassom, Vail; $211.50

SPEEDING 11-15

Miguel Ramirez, Storm Lake; $222

Morgan Breann Fairchild, Pisgah; $168

Ryan THomas Dare, Omaha, NE; $168

Zoe Elisa Reffitt, Dunlap; $168

Keaton Gene Otto, Kelley; $168

Travis Steven Webster, Charter Oak; $168

Marcia Bethsabel Mendoza Zuniga, Denison; $168

Mariczabeth Peres Barajas, Denison; $168

Zachery Ryan Fries, Kiron; $168

Jennifer J. Hall, Omaha, NE; $168

David Lawrence Kanne, Carroll; $168

SPEEDING 6-10

Amanda Alice Dirks, Arcadia; $119

Dreyven Russell Ziegmann, Dow City; $135

Terry Lee Altman, Fort Dodge; $114

Isabel Theresa Aduddell, Kiron; $114

Cory G. Mether, Logan; $114

Bennett Paul Sievers, Coon Rapids; $114

Rogelio Lopez Morales, Denison; $114

Adan Deciga Sanchez, Storm Lake; $114

Tanner Jon Walker, Denison; $114

Cheryl All Coyle, Schleswig; $114

Arianna Noelle Stednitz, Bellevue, NE; $119

Benjamin Thomas Adams, Vail; $114

Timoth Norman Vogl, Arcadia; $114

Todd Alan Meehan, Denison; $119

Cardijn Sawatzki, Omaha, NE; $114

Benjamin Dean Lorenzen, Manning; $114

Jennifer Dawn Stetzel, Audubon; $114

Glenn Alan Zevenbergen, Rock Valley; $114

Donald A. Ferneding, Beatrice, NE; $114

Mark Alton Ramthun, Denison; $114

mary Anna Schultz, Denison; $114

Wayne Earl Behrens, Denison; $114

Tyler Bernard Martens, Toledo; $114

Ryan Matthias Gollobit, Manning; $114

Katheryn Peterson Prince, Lakewood Ranch, FL; $114

Mitch Robert Meseck, Charter Oak; $141

Amy Nicole Havick, Ute; $114

Bianka Grabiela Hernandez Gonzalez, Denison; $114

Juan *NMI* Fernandez Alvarado, Vail; $114

Daniel james Boyle, Correctionville; $114

Kevin B. Phillips Jr., Bellevue, NE; $114

Michael Aaron Anderson, Vail; $114

Ethan Michael Koch, Dow City; $114

Joshua Francis Cliffe, Ellsworth; $114

Madison Mae Hast, Dow City; $114

Julia E. Herrera, Denison; $114

Richard S. Malone, Dow City; $114

Christopher Anthony Caravantes, Manilla; $114

Adhol Gabriel Kot Tut Deng, Denison; $114

SPEEDING 1-5

Ton Y Kelly, Omaha, NE; $92

Zachary Colton Haberl, Dow City; $92

Paige Marie Schultz, Glidden; $92

Morgan Sirena Rhodes, Defiance; $87

Martha Claudia Causor Serrato, Vail; $87

Eliseo Rizo Velasquez, Manilla; $92

Molly Jean Bertrand, Deloit; $87

Mindi Renae Baker, Denison; $87

Christopher L. Jonson, Arcadia; $87

Randy A. Jensen, Denison; $87

Justin Tyler Albrecht, Omaha, NE; $108

Isela Jasmin Mendoza, Denison; $108

Christine Marie Belt, Dow City; $92

Katie Lynn Tremel, Dow City; $87

Tylor John Audino, Denison; $87

Brian Allen Scott, Mapleton; $87

Cheryl Lynn Fouts, Denison; $87

Tsehaye Tesfaye Tareke, Storm Lake; $87

Gerard John Kock, Breda; $87

Phillip Kenneh Alley, Carroll; $92

Jose Ricardo Martinez Erazo, Denison; $92

Felipe Shan Xirum, Denison; $92

Oliver Vincent Mersch, Omaha, NE; $92

Juan Tol Chitic, Lincoln, NE; $92

Jacob Leonard Miller, Dunalp; $92

Tomas Gallegos Montoya, Denison; $92

NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC

Zackary Daniel Pullen, Denison, No valid driver’s license; $330

Mark Joseph Wasson, Vail, DUS-driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $469.10

Adrian Armando Landeros Fierro, Denison, DUS-driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $697.50

David Gangestad, Charter Oak, Unlawful passing of school bus; $330

Travis Ronald Griffith, Exira, Permit operation of vehicle wile registration suspended; $147.75

Luis Roberto Camps, Denison, Unlawful passing of school bus 1st offense; $330

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.