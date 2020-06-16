SCHEDULED TRAFFIC
Alison Frances Ranniger, Manning, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $195
Skyler Ann Freeman, Arion, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $335
Beth A. Guzman, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts; $201.56
Randy James Brockman Jr., Carroll, failure to yield vehicle on right; $262.50
Mario F. Martinez, Neligh, NE, no valid driver’s license; $472.50
Christian Douglas Heilesen, Denison, following too close; $195
Joshua John Wolterman, Arcadia, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $707.81
Dreyven Russell Ziegman, Dow City, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $403.75
Helen Marie Kroll, Remsen, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $566.25
Carlos Mejia, Omaha, NE, no valid driver’s license; $330
Shawn Rae Lamaak, Deloit, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $573.75
Rogelio Lopez Morales, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $330
Jacqueline A. Petersen, Fremont, NE, failure to maintain or use safety belts; $127.50
Matther Jordan Moran, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts; $127.50
Jeffrey Lynn Nelson, Schleswig, failure to maintain or use safety belt; $127.50
Ethan Paul Burroughs, Dunlap, minor using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense; $50
Marcelo Mesino Figueroa, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $330
Martha Claudia Causor Serrato, Vail, no valid driver’s license; $330
Michael Robert Peter, Dedham, failure to maintain or use safety belts; $127.50
Shane Travis Kepford, Dunlap, maximum width of vehicle; $330
Kaylie Rae Beam, Arion, violation of conditions of minors school license; $132.50
Majok Marko Riak, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit or operating; $330
Majok Marko Riak, Denison, failure to prove security against financial liability-accident; $735
Majok Marko Riak, Denison, failure to maintain control; $195
Majok Marko Riak, Denison, operating a non-registered vehicle; $127.50
Joaquin Santos Ortega, Denison, Following too close; $195
Johnet Weah, Denison, operating a non-registered vehicle.
Gavin Edward Coates, Denison, operating a non-registered vehicle; $127.50
Jacquleine, Denison; $127.50
Mariano Moreno Valenuela, Denison, operating a non-registered vehicle; $127.50
Adam Garzon Yartz, Denison, failure to obey stop or yield sign; $195
Yeferson Daniel Orellana Ramirez, Denison, violation of instruction permit limitation; $127.50
Mark Joseph Wassom, Vail, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $427.50
Lazaro Carratala Terrero, Denison, operating a non-registered vehicle; $127.50
Julio Paez Arias, Denison, operating a non-registered vehicle; $168.75
Victor A Quezada Hernandez, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts; $161.25
Daniel James Boyle, Correctionville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; $127.50
Mario Antonio Aristondo Ramos, Denison, failure to maintain control; $262.50
Devan Edward Dahleen, Charter Oak, violation of instruction permit limitation; $168.75
Jakob David Bieret, Wall Lake, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $195
Christine Marie Belt, Dow City, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $402.50
Yohandy Reyes Guerra, Denison, improper use of handicapped parking space; $330
Francisca R. Ramirez, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $735
Francisca R. Ramirez, Denison, violation of instruction permit limitation; $127.50
Francisca R. Ramirez, Denison, failure to obey stop sign and yield of right of way; $195
Allan Leo Kock, Westside, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $200
Amelia Velazquez, Denison, operating a non-registered vehicle; $127.50
Amelia Velzaquez, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $397.50
Pascual Raymundo, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $330
Dennis Charles Kasperbauer, Carroll, no Iowa fuel permit; $330
Dennis Charles Kasperbauer, Carroll, CMV-violation of trip permits; $127.50
Christopher Keith Friedrichsen, Westside, dark window/windhield; $127.50
Juan Lares Morales, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $330
Johnet Weah, failure to prove security against liability-non-accident; $566.25
Johnet Weah, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $465
Marco Antonio Vazquez Aldana, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $465
David Douglas Jepsen, Kiron, operating a non-registered vehicle; $161.25
Luis Alonso Guerrero Bonilla, failure to have a valid driver’s license or permit for operating; $330
Emilio Espino, Des Moines, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating.
Jacob Edward Brewer, Spokane, WA, failure to obey stop or yield sign; $195
Stephanie Lenae Adams, Dow City, insufficient number of head lamps; $100.50
Katherine Marie Bergman, Arthur, operating a nonregistered vehicle; $127.50
Chad Allen Martin Jr., Halbur, failure to obey traffic control device; $195
Eber A. Ramirez Bailon, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operating; $330
Cabrera Cabrera De Leon, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts; $127.50
Steven Lee Kanealy, Carroll, DUS-driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $526.56
SPEEDING 21+
Cory G. Mether, Logan; $228.75
Jeffrey Paul Walkup, Glidden; $201.75
SPEEDING 16-20
Carlos Mejia, Omaha, NE; $181.50
Anthony Patrick Gill, Des Moines; $181.50
Mark Joseph Wassom, Vail; $211.50
SPEEDING 11-15
Miguel Ramirez, Storm Lake; $222
Morgan Breann Fairchild, Pisgah; $168
Ryan THomas Dare, Omaha, NE; $168
Zoe Elisa Reffitt, Dunlap; $168
Keaton Gene Otto, Kelley; $168
Travis Steven Webster, Charter Oak; $168
Marcia Bethsabel Mendoza Zuniga, Denison; $168
Mariczabeth Peres Barajas, Denison; $168
Zachery Ryan Fries, Kiron; $168
Jennifer J. Hall, Omaha, NE; $168
David Lawrence Kanne, Carroll; $168
SPEEDING 6-10
Amanda Alice Dirks, Arcadia; $119
Dreyven Russell Ziegmann, Dow City; $135
Terry Lee Altman, Fort Dodge; $114
Isabel Theresa Aduddell, Kiron; $114
Cory G. Mether, Logan; $114
Bennett Paul Sievers, Coon Rapids; $114
Rogelio Lopez Morales, Denison; $114
Adan Deciga Sanchez, Storm Lake; $114
Tanner Jon Walker, Denison; $114
Cheryl All Coyle, Schleswig; $114
Arianna Noelle Stednitz, Bellevue, NE; $119
Benjamin Thomas Adams, Vail; $114
Timoth Norman Vogl, Arcadia; $114
Todd Alan Meehan, Denison; $119
Cardijn Sawatzki, Omaha, NE; $114
Benjamin Dean Lorenzen, Manning; $114
Jennifer Dawn Stetzel, Audubon; $114
Glenn Alan Zevenbergen, Rock Valley; $114
Donald A. Ferneding, Beatrice, NE; $114
Mark Alton Ramthun, Denison; $114
mary Anna Schultz, Denison; $114
Wayne Earl Behrens, Denison; $114
Tyler Bernard Martens, Toledo; $114
Ryan Matthias Gollobit, Manning; $114
Katheryn Peterson Prince, Lakewood Ranch, FL; $114
Mitch Robert Meseck, Charter Oak; $141
Amy Nicole Havick, Ute; $114
Bianka Grabiela Hernandez Gonzalez, Denison; $114
Juan *NMI* Fernandez Alvarado, Vail; $114
Daniel james Boyle, Correctionville; $114
Kevin B. Phillips Jr., Bellevue, NE; $114
Michael Aaron Anderson, Vail; $114
Ethan Michael Koch, Dow City; $114
Joshua Francis Cliffe, Ellsworth; $114
Madison Mae Hast, Dow City; $114
Julia E. Herrera, Denison; $114
Richard S. Malone, Dow City; $114
Christopher Anthony Caravantes, Manilla; $114
Adhol Gabriel Kot Tut Deng, Denison; $114
SPEEDING 1-5
Ton Y Kelly, Omaha, NE; $92
Zachary Colton Haberl, Dow City; $92
Paige Marie Schultz, Glidden; $92
Morgan Sirena Rhodes, Defiance; $87
Martha Claudia Causor Serrato, Vail; $87
Eliseo Rizo Velasquez, Manilla; $92
Molly Jean Bertrand, Deloit; $87
Mindi Renae Baker, Denison; $87
Christopher L. Jonson, Arcadia; $87
Randy A. Jensen, Denison; $87
Justin Tyler Albrecht, Omaha, NE; $108
Isela Jasmin Mendoza, Denison; $108
Christine Marie Belt, Dow City; $92
Katie Lynn Tremel, Dow City; $87
Tylor John Audino, Denison; $87
Brian Allen Scott, Mapleton; $87
Cheryl Lynn Fouts, Denison; $87
Tsehaye Tesfaye Tareke, Storm Lake; $87
Gerard John Kock, Breda; $87
Phillip Kenneh Alley, Carroll; $92
Jose Ricardo Martinez Erazo, Denison; $92
Felipe Shan Xirum, Denison; $92
Oliver Vincent Mersch, Omaha, NE; $92
Juan Tol Chitic, Lincoln, NE; $92
Jacob Leonard Miller, Dunalp; $92
Tomas Gallegos Montoya, Denison; $92
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC
Zackary Daniel Pullen, Denison, No valid driver’s license; $330
Mark Joseph Wasson, Vail, DUS-driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $469.10
Adrian Armando Landeros Fierro, Denison, DUS-driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $697.50
David Gangestad, Charter Oak, Unlawful passing of school bus; $330
Travis Ronald Griffith, Exira, Permit operation of vehicle wile registration suspended; $147.75
Luis Roberto Camps, Denison, Unlawful passing of school bus 1st offense; $330
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.